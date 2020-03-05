SA vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Series: Australia tour of South Africa, 2020 | SA lead the series by 2-0 Match Date: 7th March 2020, Saturday Match Timing: 1:30 pm IST Match Venue: Senwes Park Expected Crowd Turnout: 18,000

After losing the T20I series against Australia at home, South Africa made a swift comeback by clinching the 3-match ODI series on Wednesday. Lungi Ngidi produced a ‘Man of the Match’ performance by scalping six wickets to restrict Australia to a modest 271. Janneman Malan and Heinrich Klaasen then made light of the target and chased it down with six wickets to spare.

Can Steve Smith & Co. save blushes or will South Africa get their whitewash? Let’s find out…

Key Players in form South Africa: Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan. Australia: D’Arcy Short, Aaron Finch. Weather Conditions Mostly Sunny. 28°C, 26% Humidity, Winds up to 14 km/hr. 0% Precipitation. Toss Advantage The chasing sides have had relative success at the Senwes Park in the recent past. 6 of the last 7 matches played here have seen the teams batting second win the contest. Pitch Report The Senwes Park is almost a fortress for South Africa considering the home team has won every match played here except for a sole loss against New Zealand. The average stats at this stadium might be misleading considering the sheer variety of teams that have played here. Talking about the pitch, the surface has slowed down a bit considering so many U19 World Cup matches have been played here in the recent past. While batting might get challenging in Potchefstroom, pacers would love the pitch. Venue Stats Total matches 26 Matches won batting first 10 Matches won bowling first 14 Average 1st Inns scores 227 Average 2nd Inns scores 192 Highest total recorded 418/5 (50 Ov) by RSA vs ZIM Lowest total recorded 45/10 (14 Ov) by NAM vs AUS Highest score chased 273/2 (39 Ov) by RSA vs ZIM Lowest score defended 225/7 (48 Ov) by RSAW vs SLW Injury Updates SA: Kagiso Rabada. AUS: No major injuries. H2H SA 50 – 48 AUS Form SA– W W L W L (most recent first) AUS –L L W L W (most recent first) Squad South Africa Quinton de Kock (c&wk), David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verreynne Australia Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood/Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood/Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Marsh

SA vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 1

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aaron Finch, Heinrich Klassen, Steve Smith, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Andre Nortje.

SA vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 2

Quinton de Kock (wk), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Heinrich Klassen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Tabrez Shamsi, Andre Nortje.

Wicket-Keepers

Quinton De Kock is having a tough time in the ongoing ODI series. However, he remains a crucial player against Australia. The skipper has hit 673 runs at a respectable average of 33.65 against the Aussies. In fact, the 27-year-old wicket-keeper has a knack of scoring biggies while facing the Men in Yellow – Quinton has hit a total of 130 boundaries (4+6) against Australia, the most between the two teams.

Batsmen

Heinrich Klaasen is in great form. He understandably became a top choice for every Fantasy player after the South African hit a blazing century against Australia in the first ODI. Klaasen then followed it with a well-deserved half-century in the second ODI. Before the ODIs, Klaasen’s scores in the last 5 games across all competitions read as – 22, 66 (T20I), 54, 27, 40 (domestic).

is in great form. He understandably became a top choice for every Fantasy player after the South African hit a blazing century against Australia in the first ODI. Klaasen then followed it with a well-deserved half-century in the second ODI. Before the ODIs, Klaasen’s scores in the last 5 games across all competitions read as – 22, 66 (T20I), 54, 27, 40 (domestic). David Warner gave Australia a great start in the last game with a score of 35 before falling to a marauding Ngidi. He remains the undisputed king when it comes to South Africa vs Australia matches. Against the Proteas, the opener has scored a humongous 1003 runs at an impressive average of 45.59. This includes 4 fifties and a record 4 centuries. In fact, his second-highest score of 173 was against the South Africans.

gave Australia a great start in the last game with a score of 35 before falling to a marauding Ngidi. He remains the undisputed king when it comes to South Africa vs Australia matches. Against the Proteas, the opener has scored a humongous 1003 runs at an impressive average of 45.59. This includes 4 fifties and a record 4 centuries. In fact, his second-highest score of 173 was against the South Africans. David Miller hit 64 in the first ODI before backing it up with an unbeaten knock of 37. The middle-order batsman has 710 runs against the Aussies. However, it is his average of 59.16 against the Men in Yellow that impresses. Not to forget the strike-rate of 105.34.

hit 64 in the first ODI before backing it up with an unbeaten knock of 37. The middle-order batsman has 710 runs against the Aussies. However, it is his average of 59.16 against the Men in Yellow that impresses. Not to forget the strike-rate of 105.34. Aaron Finch’s knock of 69 runs on Wednesday went in vain as he didn’t receive help from his teammates. Nonetheless, Finch possesses great numbers in ODI, including an average of 41 runs per game. South Africans happen to be Finch’s favourite opponents as well, considering the skipper has 754 runs against them at an average of 35.90.

knock of 69 runs on Wednesday went in vain as he didn’t receive help from his teammates. Nonetheless, Finch possesses great numbers in ODI, including an average of 41 runs per game. South Africans happen to be Finch’s favourite opponents as well, considering the skipper has 754 runs against them at an average of 35.90. Steven Smith is a reliable choice as well. The cricketer has a respectable average of 43.00 in the ODIs. Moreover, against South Africa, the former Aussie skipper has an average of 43, including six 50+ scores.

Janneman Malan completes our batting order. The 23-year-old surprised everyone by hitting a century in his 2nd ODI itself to help SA clinch the series. If not for Ngidi’s heroics, Malan would have won the ‘Man of the Match’ award for sure. Apart from his unbeaten 129, Malan also accounted for three wickets and available at a credit of only 8, the deal couldn’t have got any better!

All-rounders

Agreed, Keshav Maharaj didn’t have an impact in the first two ODIs. However, his stats in the four domestic games before that read something like this – 3/49, 2/28, 4/24, 4/32. The Senwes Park would be providing great support to spinners and we hope Maharaj is the biggest beneficiary on Saturday.

didn’t have an impact in the first two ODIs. However, his stats in the four domestic games before that read something like this – The Senwes Park would be providing great support to spinners and we hope Maharaj is the biggest beneficiary on Saturday. Mitchell Marsh presents a cost-effective choice here at 8 credits.

presents a cost-effective choice here at 8 credits. Andile Phhehlukwayo can also be a good choice here, considering his wicket-taking exploits.

Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi produced a mind-boggling performance on Wednesday by scalping 6 wickets to stop Australia at 271 runs itself. He was the most successful bowler in the first ODI as well, having returned with figures of 3/30. The pacer has momentum on his side, with a total of 16 wickets from his last five games, 7 of which have been in T20Is. The absence of Rabada has brought a new impetus to Ngidi’s performances.

The reigning World Test No.1 bowler Pat Cummins seems to carry his record-breaking form in 2019 this year as well. The pacer took three wickets in the first ODI in return for a measly economy of 4.50. Although he couldn’t replicate that performance in the second game, expect good performance on Saturday.

seems to carry his record-breaking form in 2019 this year as well. The pacer took three wickets in the first ODI in return for a measly economy of 4.50. Although he couldn’t replicate that performance in the second game, expect good performance on Saturday. Anrich Nortje picked two wickets in the last game and presents a great choice here at 8.5 credits.

picked two wickets in the last game and presents a great choice here at 8.5 credits. Our bowling attack is completed by the talented spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Adam Zampa, who might benefit from Senwes Park’s slow, turning pitch.

