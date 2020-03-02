SA vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Series: Australia tour of South Africa, 2020 | SA lead the series by 1-0 Match Date: 4th March 2020, Wednesday Match Timing: 4:30 pm IST Match Venue: Mangaung Oval Expected Crowd Turnout: 18,000

South Africa took a lead in the 3-match ODI series against Australia with a comfortable 74 run victory on Saturday. Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen was the star of the match, having hit a crucial 123* to help the hosts reach a total of 291/7 after the opening order failed. He was ably helped by David Miller (64) and Kyle Verreynne (48). Lungi Ngidi (3/30) then ran through the Australian top order in the second innings as the visitors wrapped up for 217.

Can Steve Smith & Co. make a comeback in the crucial second ODI? Let’s find out…

Here is complete SA vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Steve Smith Weather Conditions Mostly Sunny. 28°C, 31% Humidity, Winds up to 8 km/hr. 0% Precipitation. Toss Advantage/ Pitch Report The Mangaung Oval doesn’t have a clear toss advantage as such, with teams batting second winning 14 while the defending teams have won another 13. However, the defending sides have won the last six matches. Thus, the captains will look to bowl first. Venue Stats Highest Team Innings 399/9 Lowest Team Innings 78 Highest Run Chase 265/5 Average Runs per Wicket 32.46 Average Runs per Over 4.98 The odds are heavily stacked against Australia. Of the 29 matches played here, only 7 (24.14%) have been won by the touring team. However, the Kangaroos have won two of their three matches here, making for a decent win percentage of 66.66. Injury Updates SA: Kagiso Rabada. AUS: No major injuries. H2H SA 49 – 48 AUS Form SA– W L W L L (most recent first) AUS –L W L W L (most recent first) Squad South Africa Quinton de Kock (c&wk), David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verreynne Australia Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood/Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood/Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Marsh

SA vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 1

Quinton de Kock (wk), David Warner, Heinrich Klassen, Marnus Labuschagne/ Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Pat Cummins, Jason Hazlewood.

SA vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 2

Quinton de Kock (wk), David Warner, Steve Smith, Heinrich Klassen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa.

Wicket-Keepers

Although he failed to deliver on Saturday, Quinton De Kock remains a crucial player against Australia. The 27-year-old has hit 673 runs at a respectable average of 33.65 against the Aussies. In fact, the wicket-keeper has a knack of scoring biggies while facing the Men in Yellow – Quinton has hit a total of 130 boundaries (4+6) against Australia, the most from any one between the two teams.

remains a crucial player against Australia. The 27-year-old has hit 673 runs at a respectable average of 33.65 against the Aussies. In fact, the wicket-keeper has a knack of scoring biggies while facing the Men in Yellow – Quinton has hit a total of 130 boundaries (4+6) against Australia, the most from any one between the two teams. Kyle Verreynne is another rising cricket prodigy by South Africa. The 22-year-old has hit 500+ runs in consecutive List A seasons to gain a callup in the starting XI that also included De Kock and Klaasen. However, Kyle replied by hitting a timely knock of 48 to help SA reach a defendable 291.

Batsmen

David Warner, Heinrich Klassen, Marnus Labuschagne, David Miller,

Heinrich Klaasen would be at the top of every Fantasy player’s list after the South African hit a blazing century against Australia in the first ODI. The cricketer held the fort well with Verreynne after the hosts had fallen for 48/3. The South African has been in good form of late, with his last 5 games across all competitions reading as – 22, 66 (T20I), 54, 27, 40 (domestic).



David Warner is the undisputed king when it comes to South Africa vs Australia matches. Against the Proteas, the opener has scored a humongous 968 runs at an impressive average of 46. This includes 4 fifties and a record 4 centuries. In fact, his second-highest score of 173 was against the South Africans.

The Australian’s namesake, David Miller follows him in the list of most runs between the two teams (active). Miller has scored 673 runs at a stunning average of 56.08. The South African lived to his billing in the first ODI by hitting 64 runs.

follows him in the list of most runs between the two teams (active). Miller has scored 673 runs at a stunning average of 56.08. The South African lived to his billing in the first ODI by hitting 64 runs. Marnus Labuschagne might not be the most popular choice here. And this unpredictability is what makes him special. The batsman hit a fighting knock of 41 in the first ODI – only his third inning in the 50-over career. Add to that the Manus’ familiarity with South Africa (he has a considerable family base there!) and you can expect a cracking knock from the 25-year-old.

might not be the most popular choice here. And this unpredictability is what makes him special. The batsman hit a fighting knock of 41 in the first ODI – only his third inning in the 50-over career. Add to that the Manus’ familiarity with South Africa (he has a considerable family base there!) and you can expect a cracking knock from the 25-year-old. Steven Smith completes our batting line-up here. The star batsman put up a valiant stand on Saturday after the top order was wrapped up early on with a knock of 76 runs. Smith has a respectable average of 43.31 in the ODIs. Moreover, against South Africa, the former Aussie skipper has an average of 43, including six 50+ scores.

All-rounders

Keshav Maharaj has been in sublime form of late. The all-rounders’ figures from the last four domestic games read something like this – 3/49, 2/28, 4/24, 4/32. Although he didn’t have much of an impact in the 1st ODI, expect no less than fireworks from him on Wednesday.

has been in sublime form of late. The all-rounders’ figures from the last four domestic games read something like this – Although he didn’t have much of an impact in the 1st ODI, expect no less than fireworks from him on Wednesday. Andile Phehlukwayo has an ability to influence the game, both with the bat and the ball. The all-rounder has been one of the standout performers for South Africa in the recent while. In just 53 ODIs, Andile has scalped 67 wickets while hitting another 563 runs. 14 of them have been against Australia, making him South Africa’s most lethal bowler against the visitors.

has an ability to influence the game, both with the bat and the ball. The all-rounder has been one of the standout performers for South Africa in the recent while. In just 53 ODIs, Andile has scalped 67 wickets while hitting another 563 runs. 14 of them have been against Australia, making him South Africa’s most lethal bowler against the visitors. Mitchell Marsh presents a cost-effective choice here at 8 credits.

Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi was the most successful bowler on Saturday evening, having returned with figures of 3/30. The pacer has momentum on his side, with a total of 15 wickets from his last seven games, six of which have been T20Is.

The reigning World Test No.1 bowler Pat Cummins seems to carry his record-breaking form in 2019 this year as well. The pacer took three wickets in the first ODI in return for a measly economy of 4.50.

Although he hasn’t been in great form in the ODIs, the stats certainly back Josh Hazlewood . The pacer has scalped 18 wickets against the South Africans, the most by any Australian (active) along with Mitchell Starc . More importantly, it has come at an average of 25 and an economy of 4.74.

. The pacer has scalped 18 wickets against the South Africans, the most by any Australian (active) along with . More importantly, it has come at an average of 25 and an economy of 4.74. Starc returned with satisfactory figures of 2/59 in the first ODI. However, the player’s experience against the Proteas and his past performances make him an irresistible prospect.

Our bowling attack is completed by the talented spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who also claimed two wickets on Saturday. Anrich Nortje is also a great choice here.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Quinton De Kock remains our favourite choice for the captainship here. The SA skipper has a few crucial stats going in his favour and will lead the line-up from the front to seal the series on Wednesday.

David Warner is our choice for the vice-captaincy role. The opener is the most lethal Australian batsman against South Africa and will look to improve upon his last match’s performances. Steven Smith is also a good choice here.