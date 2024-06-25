SA vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: The ICC Men T20 World Cup Super 8 has come to an end as four teams are move ahead into the semi-finals with Afghanistan facing South Africa in the first semis at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Afghanistan made its way into the semis, first beating the mighty Australia followed by Bangladesh. South Africa is the team with the upper hand in this contest because they are coming with back-to-back victories.

Here we have the best AFG vs SA Dream11 prediction for you to crack the different leagues of fantasy cricket. If you are someone who is looking to crack the leaderboard, then make sure to stick with the tips given below.

SA vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match SA vs AFG, Semifinal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Venue Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – 27 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SA vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi Weather forecast for SA vs AFG match Temperature: 29°C Precipitation: 8% Humidity: 77% Wind: 11 km/h Pitch conditions for SA vs AFG The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is slow in nature. Spinners are expected to get a good purchase. Toss Factor in SA vs AFG Teams batting first have a slight advantage historically. SA vs AFG Head-to-head South Africa: 2 wins Afghanistan: 0 wins SA vs AFG Squads South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Gerald Coetzee Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote

Probable playing XI for South Africa

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman

Probable playing XI for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SA vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Gulbadin Naib, Marco Jansen, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Heinrich Klaasen, Ibrahim Zadran, Aiden Markram, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The Afghan wicketkeeper has scored a total of 281 runs in 7 innings in this tournament. He is the leading run scorer in this ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hence, Gurbaz is a must have pick for your team.

Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen is someone who can snatch the victory out of the opponent’s jaw. In this tournament, he has scored 132 runs, majority of which came when it was required the most. In case the top order collapses, Klaasen can stand tall and guide South Africa to a respectable total, making sure to pick him only if South Africa bats first.

Quinton de Kock: He has been the key batter for South Africa in this tournament, against Afghanistan he will have a big role to play for South Africa. He has scored 199 runs with the strike rate of 148. He is a must have pick for your dream 11 team.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Ibrahim Zadran: With 229 runs in 7 innings of this tournament, Zadran is the second highest run-scorer for Afghanistan. He can bat sensibly and keep the scoreboard running.

David Miller: Miller is someone who can play both pace and spin with ease. The conditions at Trinidad will favor his batting style. Keeping him in your dream team will help you gather some crucial fantasy points.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai has 389 runs to his name in his T20I career and also has bagged 28 wickets. He can easily collect some points for you because he is a very able batter and also has the ability to pick the wickets.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi is in great form with the ball. The medium pacer has picked up 16 wickets in 7 matches of this tournament. He is, therefore, a player to have in your fantasy team.

Anrich Nortje: Nortje has created fear amongst the batters. He has taken 11 wickets in 7 matches of this tournament and is very economical in giving runs too, he will be a valuable player for your fantasy team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Quinton de Kock

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib

Must Picks for SA vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rashid Khan

Gulbadin Naib

Quinton de Kock

Marco Jansen

Risky choices for SA vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Najibullah Zadran

Reeza Hendricks

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between South Africa vs Afghanistan?

South Africa enters the match as overwhelming favorites with an 80% chance of victory, given their current form and superior lineup. However, Afghanistan has the potential to spring a surprise in the Semi Final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big