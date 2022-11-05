Run Machine Virat Kohli turns 34, birthday wishes flooded social media- #ViratKohliBirthday | KreedOn

- Advertisement -

Run Machine Virat Kohli turns 34 on the 5th of November and birthday wishes have already flooded social media from the day before. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani wished King Kohli on Friday itself. Maxwell said on live TV,

“Yeah, so tomorrow, I just want to wish a very happy birthday to one of my very good friends, Virat Kohli. Hope you have a great day. Also I’ll text you anyway. And yeah! Have a great day man!”.

Meanwhile, Dahani took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Kohli and wrote, “Just couldn’t wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & keep entertaining the world.”

Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT𓃵. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world. ❤️🎂. pic.twitter.com/601TfzWV3C — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) November 4, 2022

The Run Machine is in great form lately and is displaying a spectacular performance in the T20 World Cup matches. He has recently surpassed Mahela Jayawardene to become the top run-scorer in the history of T20 World Cup and has also become the top run-scorer in the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

BCCI getting candid with Virat Kohli on his birthday

From enjoying batting in Australia to sharing a common team vision with #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 🙌 🙌 Getting candid with @imVkohli as he celebrates his birthday today 👌 👌 Watch the full interview 🎥 🔽 #T20WorldCup https://t.co/jo5h4agO6j pic.twitter.com/x7wf6Yccyp — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2022

The entire cricket fraternity and nation is celebrating the birthday of the cricket icon; Virat Kohli and pouring out heart-warming wishes on social media. The official handle of BCCI also shared King Kohli’s achievements on Twitter and wished the cricketer on his birthday.

4⃣7⃣7⃣ international matches & counting 👍

2⃣4⃣3⃣5⃣0⃣ international runs & going strong 💪

2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup & 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy winner 🏆 🏆 Here's wishing @imVkohli – former #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batters – a very happy birthday. 👏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ttlFSE6Mh0 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2022

Anushka Sharma also wished birthday to her husband, Virat Kohli in an amusing way:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Happy Birthday, to the G.O.A.T! One of the most fearless performers in World Cricket.@imVkohli ನಮ್ಮ ವಿರಾಟ ರಾಜ! 👑#PlayBold #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/uu8sF0B4vV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2022

Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday @imVkohli 🥳😍 May God Bless You With Lots Of Success And Happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWC62IVh24 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 5, 2022

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going #KingKohli 👑 bring home the cup 🏆 Lots of love @imVkohli ❤️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/GgtQYCay3K — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2022

Happy birthday bro ❤️🧿 @imVkohli Wish you the best always ♾️ pic.twitter.com/XLl6SrvLbM — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 5, 2022

He's the one who believes when no one else does!

A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/NtQh9zej6G — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2022

जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं brother @ImVKohli, wishing you much success, good health and more centuries for the coming years. May you continue to shine and inspire thousands with your commendable skills and techniques. Have a wonderful day, Champion! pic.twitter.com/9uKHzGXO8m — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2022

Happy birthday @imVkohli bhaiya. Thank you for the valuable lessons. Looking forward to see you soon. Have a wonderful day and year ahead. 🙌🎂 pic.twitter.com/aul7bWdlG7 — Anuj Rawat (@AnujRawat_1755) November 5, 2022

Happy birthday, King @imVkohli 🏏

From your home away from home 💙 💚

📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/QlIoxNZKTi — Adelaide Oval (@TheAdelaideOval) November 5, 2022

