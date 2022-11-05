Run Machine Virat Kohli turns 34, birthday wishes flooded social media- #ViratKohliBirthday | KreedOn

Saturday, November 5, 2022
Run Machine Virat Kohli turns 34, birthday wishes flooded social media- #ViratKohliBirthday

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Run Machine Virat Kohli turns 34, birthday wishes flood the social media
Image Source: KreedOn Exclusive
Run Machine Virat Kohli turns 34 on the 5th of November and birthday wishes have already flooded social media from the day before. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani wished King Kohli on Friday itself. Maxwell said on live TV,

“Yeah, so tomorrow, I just want to wish a very happy birthday to one of my very good friends, Virat Kohli. Hope you have a great day. Also I’ll text you anyway. And yeah! Have a great day man!”.

Meanwhile, Dahani took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Kohli and wrote, “Just couldn’t wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & keep entertaining the world.”

The Run Machine is in great form lately and is displaying a spectacular performance in the T20 World Cup matches. He has recently surpassed Mahela Jayawardene to become the top run-scorer in the history of T20 World Cup and has also become the top run-scorer in the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

BCCI getting candid with Virat Kohli on his birthday

The entire cricket fraternity and nation is celebrating the birthday of the cricket icon; Virat Kohli and pouring out heart-warming wishes on social media. The official handle of BCCI also shared King Kohli’s achievements on Twitter and wished the cricketer on his birthday.

Anushka Sharma also wished birthday to her husband, Virat Kohli in an amusing way:

Read more | Bamboo Bats: The future of Cricket | All you need to know

Sneha Ghosh
Jharkhand Sports Centers are the silent Revolution in producing women World Cuppers

