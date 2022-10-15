Saturday, October 15, 2022
HomeNewsRudrankksh Patil becomes 2nd Indian to win gold at the 10m air...

Rudrankksh Patil becomes 2nd Indian to win gold at the 10m air rifle; secures spot for Paris Olympics 2024

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Rudrankksh Patil becomes second Indian to win gold at the 10m air rifle
Image Source: Twitter
- Advertisement -

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil locks 2024 Paris Olympics quota by clinching the gold in the men’s 10m air rifle event in the ISSF World Championship on Friday.

The young shooter tops the charts to become the second Indian to win a gold at the 10m air rifle event after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra. Patil outshines Italian shooter Danilo Dennis Sollazzo with a 15-13 score to bring in the gold medal despite appearing for the first time in the World Championship.

-- Advertisement --

 

“Patil called his timeout at 13–9 down and seemed to throw Sollazzo off, closing the gap back to two points. Sollazzo responded with a strong 10.7 on the 13th series but was bettered by Patil’s 10.8 which tied the gold-medal match at 13–13 with both men needing just three more points. It was Patil who took the lead on the 14th series, edging ahead for the first time. And when Sollazzo could only manage a 10.2 on the last series, the Indian’s 10.5 was enough to seal gold,”

-- Advertisement --

reads the article released by the official website of Olympics. The official twitter handle of NRAI and International Olympic Committee tweets the victory of the 18-year-old.

-- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, Abhinav Bindra also congratulates the budding shooter on his phenomenal performance via twitter.

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleICC T20 WC India Squad: Shami replaces Bumrah
Next articleMankading | List of all Mankading in Cricket History

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019