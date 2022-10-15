Rudrankksh Patil becomes 2nd Indian to win gold at the 10m air rifle; secures spot for Paris Olympics 2024

- Advertisement -

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil locks 2024 Paris Olympics quota by clinching the gold in the men’s 10m air rifle event in the ISSF World Championship on Friday.

The young shooter tops the charts to become the second Indian to win a gold at the 10m air rifle event after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra. Patil outshines Italian shooter Danilo Dennis Sollazzo with a 15-13 score to bring in the gold medal despite appearing for the first time in the World Championship.

𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍! 💪 Rudrankksh Patil of 🇮🇳 keeps his composure to clinch 🥇in the Men's 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF Shooting World Championships 2022. Some comeback this from the 18-year-old. 🫡#OlympicQualifiers | #RoadToParis2024 pic.twitter.com/8g2ASNer21 — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) October 14, 2022

"Patil called his timeout at 13–9 down and seemed to throw Sollazzo off, closing the gap back to two points. Sollazzo responded with a strong 10.7 on the 13th series but was bettered by Patil's 10.8 which tied the gold-medal match at 13–13 with both men needing just three more points. It was Patil who took the lead on the 14th series, edging ahead for the first time. And when Sollazzo could only manage a 10.2 on the last series, the Indian's 10.5 was enough to seal gold,"

reads the article released by the official website of Olympics. The official twitter handle of NRAI and International Olympic Committee tweets the victory of the 18-year-old.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Bindra also congratulates the budding shooter on his phenomenal performance via twitter.

Extremely proud of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil for his outstanding performance. Heartiest Congratulations! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) October 14, 2022

