Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Indian Shooter Rudrankksh Patil Bagged Gold in ISSF Shooting World Cup

Indian Shooter Rudrankksh Patil Bagged Gold in ISSF Shooting World Cup

Shooter Rudrankksh Patil Bagged Gold in ISSF Shooting World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source- Sportstar
Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil won a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle individual event at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt. In the gold medal match, the reigning world champion in the 10m Air Rifle, Rudrankksh beat Maximilian Ulbrich from Germany with a score of 16-8.

In the qualification round, he also qualified for the ranking matches after finishing 7th with a score of 629.3. After getting the first spot in ranking matches, Rudrankksh qualified for the gold medal match. Another Indian shooters Hriday Hazarika and Divyansh Singh Panwar narrowly missed the qualification round.

This is India’s fourth medal and third gold in this World Cup with Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar (Gold, 10m Air Pistol), Rudrankksh Patil and Narmada Raju (Gold, 10m Air Rifle) and Varun Toman (Bronze, 10m Air Pistol) won previous medals.

Indian Shooter Rudrankksh Patil Bagged Gold in ISSF Shooting World Cup | KreedOn
Narmada Raju and Rudrankksh Patil, Image Source- Sportstar
This is the second gold for Rudrankksh as he got a gold medal with Narmada Raju in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event earlier. The Indian pair beat Hungary’s Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes 16-6 in the final to win India’s first gold medal in Cairo.

Patil and Raju who teamed up for the first time, also topped the qualification round with an impressive score of 635.8.

Top 10 Best Fitness Bands | Track your goals and get in shape- KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Fitness Bands to track your daily fitness goals | Get in shape today

 

