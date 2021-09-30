Royal Challengers Bangalore is only one win short of making it into the playoffs two seasons in a row as they beat Rajasthan Royals who are on an erratic run. Being a crucial game for both sides, RR had the game under control in the first 10 overs of the match. RCB displayed a clinical performance to steal the game away from the Royals. They have 14 points and comfortably places themselves at 3rd in the point table while Rajasthan Royals have their hopes nearly shattered. They would have to win all their remaining games and still rely on other results to qualify.

Story of the match

Winning the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli decided to chase at Dubai. However, it wasn’t the beginning they expected. Evin Lewis went berserk along with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 56 runs without any loss in the powerplay. Lewis continued his innings maintaining a fine run rate even after the dismissal of Jaiswal. The watershed moment of the game was when George Garton, the debutant RCB pace bowler got the crucial wicket of the Caribbean. The style of RR’s batting is similar to the England national side. They never slow down their innings even after losing a couple of quick wickets. But with such a weak middle order, it didn’t work out for them well. Royals actually ruined their innings that too in a perfect batting surface. Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shahbaz Ahmed cut through the rest of RR batting order halting their innings at 149.

The form of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal continues yesterday as well. RCB paralleled RR’s powerplay performance scoring 54 with the only loss of DDP. RCB’s latest Indian revelation Srikar Bharat played a mature inning of 44 from 35 balls. After Virat Kohli got run out after the powerplay, Maxwell and Bharat ensured that the game don’t slip away. Mustafizur Rahman was the lone warrior in RR bowling who got two wickets. It has been a one-sided contest all along.

Key moments

Evin Lewis was monstrous

The Caribbean had the best match of the season, arguably the best performance in his IPL career. His explosive 58 gave a quick surge in the first innings for RR.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The 19-year-old is in terrific form this season. Jaiswal couldn’t make much of an impact in his debut season but in IPL 2021, especially in the second leg. Teaming up with Lewis, he was unstoppable in the powerplay.

The Chahal-Shahbaz combo is deadly

After a phenomenal start, RR dramatically collapsed, thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed who weaved the spin web around the RR middle order.

The world-class RCB opening

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are gradually being one of the best batting pairs in IPL. The duo is amazingly consistent and take over any bowling attack on their day.

Maxwell again and again

Arguably the best signing of RCB since Gayle and AB de Villiers in 2011. Maxwell is surely doing the perfect job for the Challengers with the bat, ball, and in the field. His half-century against RR was a complete innings performed with respect to the match situation.

Hits and flops

Hits

Evin Lewis – Evin was on song against RR and hit some massive sixes.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Seems like India’s lost leg-spinner found his rhythm.

Harshal Patel – The purple cap holder didn’t get any wickets in the first three overs but got three in the last over.

Glenn Maxwell – It was another fine innings by the Aussie all-rounder.

Flops

Liam Livingstone – No, Liam is not at all the guy we used to know. He is really struggling to score boundaries.

Rahul Tewatia – Tewatia was promoted ahead of Riyan Parag only to let Parag bat after 5 balls.

– Tewatia was promoted ahead of Riyan Parag only to let Parag bat after 5 balls. Chris Morris – RR’s trusted pacer went for 50 runs in his four overs.

