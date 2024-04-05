RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report 

Table of Contents
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction- The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 promises an exciting clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 6th at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals are in a commanding position in the league, holding the second spot on the points table, having won all three of their matches so far. In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru find themselves struggling at the eighth position, with just one win out of four matches played.
RR are riding high on confidence after their convincing victory over the Mumbai Indians in their last outing, where they secured a 6-wicket win. Riyan Parag’s blistering 54 runs and the exceptional bowling performances by Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, who grabbed 3 wickets each, were the highlights of that match. On the contrary, RCB faced a setback in their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, where they suffered a 28-run defeat. Mahipal Lomror’s contribution of 33 runs couldn’t salvage the match for them.
In terms of their head-to-head record, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have locked horns in 30 matches. While Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious in 12 encounters, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a slight edge with 15 wins under their belt. It remains to be seen which of these teams leave the stadium with a smile after the match ends.
RR vs RCB Tata IPL | Today’s Dream11 Prediction
|Series
|Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
|Match
|RR vs RCB, 19th Match
|Venue
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|Match Start Time
|7:30 PM IST – Saturday, 6 April 2024
|TV Channel
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|JioCinema app
Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for RR vs RCB Tata IPL
Probable Playing XI for RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey
Probable Playing XI for RCB
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror
Impact Players
- RR: KR Sen, A Zampa
- RCB: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran
Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RR vs RCB | Today’s Match Prediction
RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 1
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 2
Wicket Keeper Prediction
Sanju Samson: With his explosive batting style and consistent performances, Samson is a reliable choice behind the stumps.
Batsmen Prediction
Virat Kohli: The master of consistency and class, Kohli is currently in sublime form. He is poised to charge from the front with his exemplary batting prowess.
Faf du Plessis: He is set to anchor RCB’s batting lineup with his fluent strokeplay.
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal’s recent form and aggressive batting approach position him as a promising choice among the batsmen, capable of providing valuable fantasy points.
Dream11 All-rounder Prediction
Glenn Maxwell: Expect Maxwell to showcase his dynamic all-round abilities, contributing with both bat and ball while leading RCB’s charge.
Cameron Green: The promising all-rounder is primed to provide stability to RCB’s middle order while chipping in with vital breakthroughs.
Dream11 Bowlers Prediction
Mohammed Siraj (RCB): Siraj’s ability to swing the ball and hit the right lengths makes him a formidable force in RCB’s bowling arsenal.
Trent Boult: Boult’s lethal swing bowling, especially during the powerplay overs, and his knack for picking up early wickets make him a must-have bowler.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal’s expertise in spinning the ball and his ability to trouble batsmen with his variations make him a key bowler to consider for Dream11 teams.
Captain Prediction
- Sanju Samson
- Glenn Maxwell
Vice-captain Prediction
- Virat Kohli
- Faf du Plessis
Must Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
- Virat Kohli
- Glenn Maxwell
- Sanju Samson
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
Risky choices for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
Who will win today’s match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
Rajasthan Royals come into the match with an impeccable record, having won all three of their matches in the tournament so far. Their confidence and momentum are sky-high, with key players stepping up to deliver match-winning performances. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a mixed bag of results, managing just one win out of four matches. While they possess the talent and potential to turn things around, they’ll need to find their rhythm quickly to challenge the formidable Rajasthan Royals. Currently, it seems RR will have an edge over RCB in today’s match.
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.
The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big