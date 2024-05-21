Wednesday, May 22, 2024
RR vs RCB Eliminator Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Eliminator Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

Image Source: BCCI
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: The stage is set for an exhilarating clash as Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match. Scheduled for May 22nd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, this contest will decide the first team to be eliminated from the 2024 IPL playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals finished third in the points table with eight wins out of fourteen matches. Their consistency has been evident throughout the season, although their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, securing the fourth spot with seven wins, come into this game with momentum, having defeated Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in their last match. 

Historically, RCB holds a slight edge over RR, with 15 wins out of 31 encounters. RR won 13 while the remaining three matches produced no results. However, in such a high-stakes event that the eliminator is, past records take a backseat as current form and match-day performance become pivotal.

RR vs RCB Eliminator Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match RR vs RCB – Eliminator
Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Wednesday, 22 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for RR vs RCB Tata IPL Eliminator

Key Players in the Form RR: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yash Dayal
Weather forecast for SRH vs CSK match Temperature: 40°C

Precipitation: 0%

Humidity: 19%

Wind: 8 km/h
Pitch conditions for SRH vs CSK Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly

Best Suited To: Spin

Average 1st Innings Score: 180
Toss Factor in SRH vs CSK Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
SRH vs CSK Head-to-head RR – 13 wins

RCB – 15 wins

No result – 3
SRH vs CSK Tata IPL squads RR Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, SV Samson (C), R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, DC Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kunal Singh Rathore, D Ferreira, T Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, NA Saini, N Burger, KR Sen, A Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Abid Mushtaq, TK Kotian.

RCB squad: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal

Probable Playing XI for RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Karn Sharma

Impact Players

RR: Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferriera

RCB: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar, Suyash Prabhudessai

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RR vs RCB | Today’s Match Prediction

RR vs RCB Eliminator Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

RR vs RCB Dream Prediction - IPL 2024 Eliminator | KreedOn

Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Cameron Green, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

RR vs RCB Eliminator Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

RR vs RCB dream11 Prediction - IPL 2024 | KreedOn

Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Sharma, Lockie Ferguson

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: With 504 runs at 156 strike rate, Samson has been on a roll. He seems to be enjoying his leadership role. He can make a difference against RCB on a pitch that offers more resemblance to Jaipur than Bengaluru.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Virat Kohli: The Orange Cap holder, with 708 runs in his bag at a respectable strike rate of 155, Kohli has shown time and time again why he is called the “King”. The 35-year-old “young” Indian run machine will give it his all to take RCB to the Qualifier 2. 

Faf du Plessis: In good form, du Plessis will be crucial for RCB’s top-order stability. Let alone his batting, Faf’s athleticism and agility on the field can win RCB matches.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Glenn Maxwell: Expect Maxwell to showcase his dynamic all-round abilities, contributing with both bat and ball while leading RCB’s charge. He is seemingly starting to regain his form, which is good news for RCB fans as the tournament enters its business end. (ICT fans taking a sigh somewhere in the corner!)

Cameron Green: Green has ensured tapping all opportunities that came his way during the do-or-die league match against the mighty CSK. Being an Aussie, he knows how to perform in clutch scenarios. 

Riyan Parag: The batting all-rounder from Rajasthan Royals has shown his caliber in IPL 2024. Opting him for this knock out encounter would be a great choice for your Dream Team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj will be lethal, especially in Motera conditions. However, he must find his form back. He has taken 13 wickets so far with a somewhat expensive average of 35. 

Trent Boult: Boult’s lethal swing bowling, especially during the powerplay overs, and his knack for picking up early wickets make him a must-have bowler.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal has claimed 17 wickets so far this season. He would seek to take advantage of favorable bowling conditions in Ahmedabad.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli

Must Picks for RR vs RCB Eliminator Dream11 Prediction

  • Virat Kohli 
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Sanju Samson
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal

Risky choices for RR vs RCB Eliminator Dream11 Prediction

  • Nandre Burger
  • Mahipal Lomror

Who will win today’s Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Rajasthan Royals started this season with sky-high confidence and excellent performances. They have been brilliant right through the tournament, however lost momentum in the latter stages. Then the desert men in pink had to let Jos Buttler go for England’s World Cup preparations. At halfway of the tournament, RR were poised to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs, yet they ended up playing the Eliminator with RCB. 

The Bengaluru outfit, on the other hand, by the halfway of the 2024 IPL, had won only once in eight matches. In fact, they were competing with Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians for the bottom spot of the points table. From there, God knows by applying what magic, the red and gold brigade won 6 consecutive matches to seal a berth in the playoffs. 

Considering the contrasting fortunes of both teams, it seems as if RCB would cruise through to Qualifier 2.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
