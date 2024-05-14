Wednesday, May 15, 2024
RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today's Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source - My Khel
RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Game 65 in the current IPL 2024 season is scheduled between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings and is set to unfold at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 15, which falls on a Wednesday. The Rajasthan Royals are coming in this match after three consecutive losses, yet they hold 16 points in total. Conversely, the Punjab Kings sit at the bottom of the standings, out of contention for the playoffs. This implies they will play without the burden of playoff aspirations. However, for the Rajasthan Royals, a victory is imperative to secure a top-two finish in the group stage.

RR vs PBKS Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match PBKS vs RR, 65th Match
Venue Guwahati, Barsapara Cricket Stadium
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – 15 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for RR vs PBKS Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RR: Sanju Samson, Sandeep Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal

PBKS: Rilee Rossouw, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar
Weather forecast for RR vs PBKS match Temperature: 39°C

Precipitation: 6%

Humidity: 16%

Wind: 8 km/h
Pitch conditions for RR vs PBKS Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly

Best Suited To: batters 

Average 1st Innings Score: 180
Toss Factor in RR vs PBKS Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
Head-to-head – RR vs PBKs PBKS– 11 wins

RR– 16 wins
IPL squads – RR vs PBKS Tata  RR Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, SV Samson (C), R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, DC Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kunal Singh Rathore, D Ferreira, T Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, NA Saini, N Burger, KR Sen, A Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Abid Mushtaq, TK Kotian

PBKS Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank

Probable Playing XI for RR 

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Impact Players

RR: Kuldeep Sen, Tanush Kotian, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj

PBKS: Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Tanay Thyagarajan, Jitesh Sharma, Nathan Ellis 

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RR vs PBKS | Today’s Match Prediction

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Sanju Samson, Jonny Bairstow, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Sanju Samson, Prabhsimran Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rilee Rossouw, Dhruv Jurel, Ashutosh Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: The best choice for wicket keeper for this match is Sanju Samson without any doubt, because of his current form and his mind-boggling stats against Punjab Kings. In 18 matches so far, he has scored 531 runs at an average of 35, and you can get Idea about his performance against Punjab and the king performance he has done against the franchise. He is the best option for giving the skipper of your team in your dream 11 team. 

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal: This Young left hander is a must pick for you in dream 11 team because the batting conditions at Barsapara Cricket Stadium are decent for batting so very high chances that he can score big runs today, he is also a good option for vice-captain.

Shashank Singh: The best option from the batters is this new rising start from Punjab’s batting lineup, he has been the biggest match winner for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024, so you have once again bet on him because of his current form.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Sam Curran: Irrespective of his form and his form he is a kind of player you can left from your dream 11 team because he is brilliant allrounder and can give you handful points to crack any league because he bowls his four our and also has great batting ability, he is always a good option for giving the captain of your team.

Riyan Parag: He has been in brilliant form this season, yeah it is a fact that his records against are not good but considering his recent form, he has scored 483 runs in this season at an average of 60. 38 With a strike rate of 153.82 so far in IPL 2024. This young gun can make big points for you as he could bowl two overs and pick wickets as well, so in that case he is the best option for giving Captaincy of your fantasy 11. 

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Sandeep Sharma: The pace bowler for RR has big role to play for his today, he has been the best bowler for RR in this season, he has bowled in every phase of the game and has picked wickets as well, so all these things make him such a must have pick for your team, he is also a good option to give vice-captain as well.

Harshal Patel: If Punjab Kings bowls first then this player is the biggest trump card for your team because he bowls most of his oers in death overs so there is always a chance to pick wickets, so dont forhet him if PBKS bowls first.

Captain Prediction

Sanju Samson, Sam Curran and Riyan Parag 

Vice-captain Prediction

Harshal Patel, Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan 

Must Picks for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

  • Sanju Samson 
  • Shashank Singh
  • Riyan Parag
  • Sandeep Sharma 

Risky choices for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings?

Talking about the team who could win this match so there is no doubt the team is Rajasthan because they are really solid team as compared to PBKS even though last few matches went wrong for then, but for today’s match they have upper hand in this clash because Punjab Kings star players are left due to national duties and even analysis are also indication Rajasthan Royals victory.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


