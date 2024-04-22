RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report    

- Advertisement -

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 22, 2024 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, which happens to be match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Both Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians clinched thrilling victories in their recent league matches.

RR scripted a historic win against RR, chasing down the joint-highest score in IPL history. Jos Buttler’s remarkable century led RR to an improbable victory, showcasing their resilience and determination. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians secured a hard-fought win against PBKS, with Jasprit Bumrah‘s stellar bowling performance supported by Gerald Coetzee’s contributions. Despite valiant efforts from the opposition, MI emerged victorious.

RR currently stands on top of the table with 12 points, while MI lies at sixth with six points. They will remain there even if they win today, unless they win the game by a significant margin. RR will be under pressure to maintain their dominance in the tournament. In the previous fixture between the two, RR defeated Hardik Pandya’s side at Mumbai. So MI will be aiming for a sweet revenge.

RR vs MI Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match MI vs RR, 38th Match Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Monday, 22 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for RR vs MI Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RR Top Performers – Joss Buttler, Sanju Samson

– Joss Buttler, Sanju Samson MI Top Performers– Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Weather forecast for MI vs RR match Temperature: 37°C

Humidity: 23%

Wind: 13 km/h

Precipitation: None Pitch conditions for MI Vs RR Sawai Mansingh Stadium offers a balanced surface conducive to both pacers and spinners. Pacers can exploit early swing, while spinners can utilize the longer boundaries to vary their lengths effectively. Batsmen need to capitalize on the powerplay and anchor innings for a strong finish. Toss Factor in MI vs RR Toss could play a crucial role, with teams likely to prefer chasing due to the balanced nature of the pitch as well as the dew factor in the later evening. MI vs RR Head-to-head Total Match- 29

MI won- 15

RR won- 13

No Result- 1 RR vs MI Tata IPL squads MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian

Probable Playing XI for RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Playing XI for MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players

RR: Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini, Tom-Kohler Cadmore

MI: Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Kumar Karthikeya, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Tushara

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee

RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: Samson has consistently showcased his wicketkeeping skills throughout the IPL season, proving to be a reliable asset for Rajasthan Royals.

Batsmen Prediction

Jos Buttler: Buttler has already scored two centuries in this year’s IPL, both times taking his side from the jaws of defeat to convincing victories. He is capable of changing the course of the game single-handedly. So, Mumbai bowlers, beware!

Rohit Sharma: The 6-time IPL winning player is a seasoned campaigner and more importantly, in perfect form. He has already scored an unbeaten hundred, though for a losing cause, when the rest of his teammates, including their captain struggled to middle the ball. On his day, we can expect Sharma to lead from the front and anchor the innings effectively.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Riyan Parag: Parag is in fine form. Currently, this young cricketer from Assam is ranked second only to Virat Kohli in the leading run scorers list for IPL 2024. He can make significant contributions in crucial moments and accumulate valuable Dream11 points.

Hardik Pandya: Pandya is going through a hard time, but you should not write him off just yet. His brute force with the bat and deceptive variations in his bowling is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the match with his impactful performances.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Trent Boult: Boult has been in fine form with the ball for Mumbai Indians, consistently troubling batsmen and proving to be a key wicket-taker.This crafty left-arm fast bowler has shown his calibre for years, with recent impact against KKR in Kolkata.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is currently the leading wicket taker of IPL 2024 with 13 scalps in his bag. He is the key bowler for Mumbai Indians as well. So far, he has been magnificent with the new ball as well as at the death overs. He is a must have player for your dream team.

Captain Prediction

Sanju Samson

Riyan Parag

Vice-captain Prediction

Shreyas Gopal

Trent Boult

Must Picks for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Joss Buttler

Tim David

Risky choices for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Sandeep Sharma

Kwena Maphaka

Who will win today’s match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians?

It will be hard to beat Rajasthan in Jaipur. However, given the momentum that MI has recently gathered and the way their bowling unit performed in the previous couple games, it seems Mumbai Indians might just secure their fourth victory of the 2024 IPL season.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big