Saturday, March 23, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketRR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants...
-- Advertisement --

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
4 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: The thrilling saga of IPL 2024 continues as Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) get ready for an epic face-off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on 24th of March – the double-header Sunday.

-- Advertisement --

With both sides packed with talent and determination, everyone expects a fantastic game full of skill and excitement. RR and LSG has so far faced each other only thrice, with the former having won two of those encounters. As the 2024 edition of IPL goes underway, it remains to be seen if KL Rahul’s Lucknow starts their tournament with a smile or will it be Sanju Samson’s men who will have the last laugh.

RR vs LSG Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Matchday-4 – RR vs LSG – Tata Indian Premier League (IPL)
Match Date Sunday, March 24th, 2024
RR vs LSG Match Time 3:30 pm IST
RR vs LSG Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for RR vs LSG Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RR top performers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult
LSG top performers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis
Weather forecast for RR vs LSG match Temperature: 34°C
Humidity: 31%
Wind Speed: 16 km/hr
Precipitation: None
Pitch conditions for the RR vs LSG match The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch is expected to favor both batsmen and bowlers. It offers decent bounce, making it conducive for stroke play. The spinners might find some assistance as the match progresses.
Toss Factor in RR vs LSG match Given the conditions, both teams may opt to bat first and set a challenging total on the board, putting pressure on the chasing side.
RR vs LSG Head-to-head Played: 3
RR won: 2
LSG won: 1
RR vs LSG Tata IPL squads RR squad 2024: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Tanush Kotian, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.
LSG squad 2024: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Probable playing XI for RR

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Probable playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Impact players for RR vs LSG

RR: Adam Zampa, Kuldeep Sen, Rovman Powell

LSG: Shivam Mavi, David Willey, Amit Mishra

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RR vs LSG | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

RR vs LSG dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Quinton de Kock, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Mavi

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: Samson’s recent form and role as captain make him a strong choice for wicketkeeper in Dream11 teams.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Jos Buttler: This dynamic opener is known for explosive batting, Buttler can single-handedly change the game with his aggressive stroke play and ability to score big runs at a rapid pace.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal has shown his potential to deliver match-winning performances. His elegant batting style and ability to anchor the innings make him a valuable pick in fantasy teams.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin: With his experience and tactical acumen, Ashwin is not only a potent wicket-taking option but also a valuable contributor with the bat. His ability to control the game in the middle overs makes him an indispensable asset in fantasy teams.

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis contributes with both bat and ball, making him a dual-threat player. His aggressive batting and knack for picking up crucial wickets make him a must-have in fantasy teams.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Trent Boult: Boult’s ability to swing the new ball and pick up early wickets makes him a lethal weapon. His knack for providing breakthroughs at crucial junctures of the game adds immense value.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal’s mastery in spin bowling and ability to deceive batsmen with his variations make him a consistent wicket-taker. His economical bowling and potential to pick up wickets in clusters make him a top choice for fantasy teams.

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi has the ability to trouble batsmen with his variations and subtle changes in pace. His knack for picking up wickets and containing the opposition’s scoring rate make him an attractive pick.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

  • Jos Buttler
  • KL Rahul

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

  • Sanju Samson
  • Quinton de Kock

Must Picks for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction:

Risky choices for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

  • Mohsin Khan
  • Shivam Mavi
  • Nicholas Pooran

Who will win today’s match between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

Both the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have strong squads with experienced players. The match appears to be evenly poised, with both teams having an equal chance of winning. However, given the home advantage and experience, Rajasthan Royals might be considered slight favorites.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Indian Open Throws Competition 2024: Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Abha Khatua Claim Shot Put Titles

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Indian Open Throws Competition 2024: Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Abha Khatua Claim Shot Put Titles

Harshal Barot -
Tajinderpal Singh Toor rclinchеd thе mеn's shot-put gold at thе 2024 Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala, Punjab, throwing...
Cricket

‘Abey sans to lene de Usko’ – Virat Kohli’s Hilarious Banter with Ravindra Jadeja During CSK vs RCB Goes Viral

Harshal Barot -
Chеnnai Supеr Kings dеfеatеd RCB by six wickеts in thе IPL 2024 opеnеr, continuing thеir winning strеak against Bеngaluru...
Cricket

Virat Kohli Achieves Milestone, Second-Fastest to 12000 T20 Runs After Gayle

Harshal Barot -
During thе IPL 2024 opеnеr bеtwееn Royal Challеngеrs Bеngaluru and Chеnnai Supеr Kings, Virat Kohli surpassеd 12000 runs in...
Badminton

Indian Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Reaches Swiss Open Semi-finals; Treesa-Gayatri, Priyanshu Bow Out

Harshal Barot -
Kidambi Srikanth of India rеachеd thе sеmi-finals of thе 2024 Swiss Open Super 300 aftеr dеfеating Chia Hao Lее...
Cricket

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: The cricketing extravaganza continues with yet another exhilarating clash as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)...
Cricket

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction |...

KreedOn Network -
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: It’s a double-Header Saturday and the cricketing world is buzzing with excitement Punjab Kings...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019