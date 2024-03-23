RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match

- Advertisement -

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: The thrilling saga of IPL 2024 continues as Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) get ready for an epic face-off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on 24th of March – the double-header Sunday.

With both sides packed with talent and determination, everyone expects a fantastic game full of skill and excitement. RR and LSG has so far faced each other only thrice, with the former having won two of those encounters. As the 2024 edition of IPL goes underway, it remains to be seen if KL Rahul’s Lucknow starts their tournament with a smile or will it be Sanju Samson’s men who will have the last laugh.

RR vs LSG Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Matchday-4 – RR vs LSG – Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) Match Date Sunday, March 24th, 2024 RR vs LSG Match Time 3:30 pm IST RR vs LSG Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for RR vs LSG Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RR top performers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult LSG top performers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis Weather forecast for RR vs LSG match Temperature: 34°C Humidity: 31% Wind Speed: 16 km/hr Precipitation: None Pitch conditions for the RR vs LSG match The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch is expected to favor both batsmen and bowlers. It offers decent bounce, making it conducive for stroke play. The spinners might find some assistance as the match progresses. Toss Factor in RR vs LSG match Given the conditions, both teams may opt to bat first and set a challenging total on the board, putting pressure on the chasing side. RR vs LSG Head-to-head Played: 3 RR won: 2 LSG won: 1 RR vs LSG Tata IPL squads RR squad 2024: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Tanush Kotian, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger. LSG squad 2024: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Probable playing XI for RR

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Probable playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Impact players for RR vs LSG

RR: Adam Zampa, Kuldeep Sen, Rovman Powell

LSG: Shivam Mavi, David Willey, Amit Mishra

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RR vs LSG | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Quinton de Kock, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Mavi

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: Samson’s recent form and role as captain make him a strong choice for wicketkeeper in Dream11 teams.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Jos Buttler: This dynamic opener is known for explosive batting, Buttler can single-handedly change the game with his aggressive stroke play and ability to score big runs at a rapid pace.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal has shown his potential to deliver match-winning performances. His elegant batting style and ability to anchor the innings make him a valuable pick in fantasy teams.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin: With his experience and tactical acumen, Ashwin is not only a potent wicket-taking option but also a valuable contributor with the bat. His ability to control the game in the middle overs makes him an indispensable asset in fantasy teams.

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis contributes with both bat and ball, making him a dual-threat player. His aggressive batting and knack for picking up crucial wickets make him a must-have in fantasy teams.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Trent Boult: Boult’s ability to swing the new ball and pick up early wickets makes him a lethal weapon. His knack for providing breakthroughs at crucial junctures of the game adds immense value.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal’s mastery in spin bowling and ability to deceive batsmen with his variations make him a consistent wicket-taker. His economical bowling and potential to pick up wickets in clusters make him a top choice for fantasy teams.

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi has the ability to trouble batsmen with his variations and subtle changes in pace. His knack for picking up wickets and containing the opposition’s scoring rate make him an attractive pick.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jos Buttler

KL Rahul

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Sanju Samson

Quinton de Kock

Must Picks for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction:

Sanju Samson

Jos Buttler

KL Rahul

Ravichandran Ashwin

Quinton de Kock

Risky choices for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Mohsin Khan

Shivam Mavi

Nicholas Pooran

Who will win today’s match between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

Both the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have strong squads with experienced players. The match appears to be evenly poised, with both teams having an equal chance of winning. However, given the home advantage and experience, Rajasthan Royals might be considered slight favorites.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big