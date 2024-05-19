RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face each other in the match No. 70 of the TATA IPL 2024 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday, May 19, 2024. This match is crucial for both teams as they prepare for the playoffs, with RR aiming to secure second place and KKR looking to finalize their playing XI for the knockout stages.

RR vs KKR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match RR vs KKR, 70th Match Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Sunday, 19 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for RR vs KKR Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RR: Riyan Parag , Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal KKR: Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell Weather forecast for RR vs KKR match Temperature: 31°C Precipitation: 13% Humidity: 67% Wind: 10 km/h Pitch conditions for RR vs KKR The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium has been supportive of pace bowlers, offering swing and seam movement early in the innings. Batting conditions are expected to improve in the second innings, making the toss crucial. Toss Factor in RR vs KKR Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. RR vs KKR Head-to-head RR – 14 wins KKR – 14 wins No Results – 1 RR vs KKR Tata IPL squads RR Squad : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, SV Samson (C), R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, KKR Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin , Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kunal Singh Rathore, D Ferreira, T Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, NA Saini, N Burger, KR Sen, A Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Abid Mushtaq, TK Kotian. KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Probable Playing XI for RR

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players

RR: Nandre Burger, A Zampa, Prasidh Krishna

KKR: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RR vs KKR | Today’s Match Prediction

RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Sharma, Harshit Rana

RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: Leading the team as captain and wicketkeeper, Samson has scored 504 runs in 13 matches, providing stability and aggression in the top order.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal: A consistent performer with 348 runs this season, Jaiswal’s ability to score quickly makes him a key asset.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas has scored 287 runs in this tournament at an average of over 30. He’ll be a key asset for his side in this encounter.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Sunil Narine: An all-rounder who can change the game with both bat and ball, Narine’s experience and versatility make him a valuable player. He has scored 461 runs so far this season at a strike rate of 182. Besides, he has taken 15 wickets at an economy of 6.

Andre Russell: Known for his explosive batting and effective bowling, Russell is a game-changer and a must-pick in fantasy teams. Dre Russ, too, has claimed 15 wickets at an impressive average of 17. On the batting front, Russell has accumulated 222 runs at a blitzkrieg strike rate of 185.

Riyan Parag: With 531 runs in 13 matches, Parag has been instrumental in RR’s middle order, delivering crucial innings under pressure.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Varun Chakaravarthy: Chakaravarthy has been a standout performer for KKR this season, taking 18 wickets. His ability to consistently deceive batsmen with his variations and accuracy makes him a potent threat, especially on pitches that offer turn.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal has taken 17 wickets. Known for his sharp leg-spin and ability to outfox batsmen, Chahal is a crucial asset in the middle overs. His potential to take key wickets and turn matches in his team’s favor makes him a valuable addition to any fantasy team, providing both wicket-taking potential and the ability to stem the flow of runs.

Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana has impressed this season with 16 wickets at an excellent bowling average of 20. His pace and ability to extract movement from the pitch make him a significant threat to any batting lineup. Rana’s performance in the powerplay and death overs, where he can both contain runs and take wickets, makes him a must-have in fantasy teams.

Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Vice-captain Prediction

Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Must Picks for RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Risky choices for RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ramandeep Singh

Who will win today’s match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Considering the current form and team compositions, KKR, who have been winning games with good margins, are predicted to have an edge over RR, who have lost their last four matches. The pitch conditions in Guwahati favor a high-scoring game, making it an exciting contest to watch.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big