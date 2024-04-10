RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: In the 24th encounter of IPL 2024, the high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to take on the struggling Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR enters this fixture as the only unbeaten team in the league, having won all four of their matches. They are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +1.120.

On the other hand, GT’s campaign has been plagued by inconsistency. With two wins and three losses in five matches, they are languishing in the seventh position with four points and a net run rate of -0.797. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium, known for its batting-friendly conditions, is expected to offer early swing for the bowlers. Bowlers hitting the right lines and lengths could still find success. RR, boasting a formidable lineup including Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson among others, will aim to capitalize on their winning momentum and continue their dominance.

GT, led by Shubman Gill, will be desperate for a turnaround in fortunes. With players like Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, and Sai Sudharsan, they possess the talent to challenge any opposition. However, they need to address their recent form slump and put up a strong performance to get their campaign back on track.

RR’s Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler have been standout performers with impressive contributions in recent matches. Nandre Burger from RR’s bowling department also stands out as a wicket-taking threat. Meanwhile, for GT, Sai Sudharsan has been consistent with the bat and will be a key figure in their batting lineup.

RR vs GT Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match RR vs GT, 24th Match Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Saturday, 10 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for RR vs GT Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RR: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal GT: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha Weather forecast for RR vs GT match Temperature: 35°C

Humidity: 26%

Precipitation: 20%

Wind: 14 km/h Pitch conditions for RR vs GT Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly

Best Suited To: Spin

Average 1st Innings Score: 180 Toss Factor in RR vs GT Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. RR vs GT Head-to-head RR – 1 win

GT – 4 wins RR vs GT Tata IPL squads RR Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, SV Samson (C), R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, DC Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kunal Singh Rathore, D Ferreira, T Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, NA Saini, N Burger, KR Sen, A Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Abid Mushtaq, TK Kotian. GT Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Probable Playing XI for RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey

Probable Playing XI for GT

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players

RR : KR Sen, A Zampa

: KR Sen, A Zampa GT: R Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RR vs GT | Today’s Match Prediction

RR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan (vc), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Mohit Sharma

RR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler (vc), Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: Sanju scored a half century in the last game against RCB and it’s expected that he will lead from the front during RR’s game against GT. Additionally, Samson is a reliable choice behind the stumps.

Batsmen Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal’s recent form is not so good. However, his aggressive batting approach at the top positions him as a promising choice among the batsmen.

Shubman Gill: Gill is a consistent top-order batsman. The GT skipper is in elegant form, which he showed in his last game against PBKS. He has the ability to anchor innings, besides being able to score big runs and provide stability to the batting lineup.

Jos Buttler: His aggressive batting style and quickfire century against RCB in the last match shows that Buttler has found his form back. If he gets set on the pitch, Jos can be dangerous for any bowling lineup, including that of GT.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Vijay Shankar: Although Shankar isn’t in the best form, his all-round capabilities surely adds an advantage to the GT side.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Trent Boult: With his lethal swing and pace, Boult is particularly potent in the powerplay overs. He can snatch early wickets, making him an essential addition to any bowling lineup.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal’s mastery in spinning the ball and the ability to unsettle batsmen with his array of variations position him as a pivotal bowler to consider for Dream11 teams.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan’s devastating leg-spin bowling, coupled with exceptional control and the ability to sharply turn the ball, makes him a game-changer for GT. On his best days, Rashid not only provides economical bowling but also scores runs at an incredible strike rate.

Captain Prediction

Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill

Vice-captain Prediction

Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler

Must Picks for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill

Rashid Khan

Mohit Sharma

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Risky choices for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Rahul Tewatia

Who will win today’s match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been performing exceptionally well in the tournament so far. They are the only team that remains unbeaten, having won all of their previous matches. They are in good form, both in terms of batting and bowling performances.

RR’s bowling attack is considered stronger compared to Gujarat Titans (GT), especially in the context of the conditions expected in the upcoming match. Given RR’s current form and the favorable conditions, it is predicted that they are likely to emerge victorious against GT in this encounter.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big