RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 28th. RR, led by the dynamic Sanju Samson, have started their campaign on a high note, securing a convincing victory against Lucknow Super Giants in their opening fixture. With notable contributions from the likes of Samson himself and the young Riyan Parag, the Royals showcased their batting prowess and will be looking to carry the momentum forward into this crucial clash against the Capitals.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals, led by the explosive Rishabh Pant, will be aiming to bounce back from their defeat against Punjab Kings in their previous outing. Despite a valiant effort with the bat, the Capitals fell short in their defense, and Pant will be eager to rally his troops and put in a strong performance against the Royals. With a formidable lineup boasting the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, the Capitals will be banking on their star players to deliver when it matters the most.

Match: RR vs DC – Tata IPL Match 5 Match Date: Thursday, March 28th, 2024 Match Time: 7:30 pm IST Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Key Players in Form RR top performers: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult DC top performers: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav Weather forecast for GT vs MI match: Temperature: 38°C Humidity: 24% Wind Speed: 19 km/hr Precipitation: None Pitch conditions for the GT vs MI match: Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly Best Suited To: Spin Average 1st Innings Score: 180 Toss Factor in GT vs MI match: The team winning the toss might opt to bat first, considering the high-scoring nature of the pitch. GT vs MI Head-to-head Record: Matched played- 27 Rajasthan Royals – 14 Delhi Capitals – 13 RR vs DC Squads IPL 2024 Match 5 Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, SV Samson (C), R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, DC Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kunal Singh Rathore, D Ferreira, T Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, NA Saini, N Burger, KR Sen, A Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Abid Mushtaq, TK Kotian. Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, MR Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), RK Bhui, T Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, KL Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, P Shaw, S Chikara, Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, JA Richardson, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, HC Brook, J Fraser-McGurk

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Sanju Samson (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C), Jos Buttler, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav

Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Jos Buttler, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sanju Samson: With his explosive batting style and consistent performances, Samson is a reliable choice behind the stumps.

David Warner: Warner’s experience, solid technique, and ability to score big runs make him a top pick for any fantasy cricket team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal’s recent form and aggressive batting approach position him as a promising choice among the batsmen, capable of providing valuable fantasy points.

Mitchell Marsh: Marsh’s dual ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a versatile pick, offering all-round potential.

Axar Patel: Patel’s consistent performances with both bat and ball, along with his crucial contributions in pressure situations, make him a valuable asset as an all-rounder.

Trent Boult: Boult’s lethal swing bowling, especially in the powerplay overs, and his knack for picking up early wickets make him a must-have bowler.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal’s expertise in spinning the ball and his ability to trouble batsmen with his variations make him a key bowler to consider for Dream11 teams.

Considering the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, as well as the pitch and weather conditions, the Rajasthan Royals may have a slight edge over the Delhi Capitals in today’s match. However, the Royals have struggled with inconsistency in past seasons. They often failed to string together consecutive victories. They will need to maintain their focus and momentum throughout the match. While the Royals have star players in their lineup, they could be vulnerable if their key players fail to deliver on the day.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals boast a strong batting unit capable of chasing down challenging targets or setting imposing totals. Led by experienced campaigners like Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel, the Capitals’ bowling attack also has the ability to apply pressure on the opposition and pick up crucial wickets. Coming off a defeat in their previous match, the Capitals will be motivated to bounce back strongly and make amends for their performance.

Althought the Capitals have a strong top order, their middle order has struggled to capitalize on good starts, leaving them exposed under pressure situations. Some of the Capitals’ key players, including David Warner and Rishabh Pant, have been inconsistent in recent matches, which could pose a challenge for the team.

