Roy Krishna Bio | The Leading Striker of Bengaluru in ISL

- Advertisement -

Fijian professional footballer Roy Krishna (born 30 August 1987) plays forward for Bengaluru of the Indian Super League and the Fijian national team.

About Roy Krishna

Details Full Name Roy Krishna Age 35 years Gender Male Sport Category Football Date of Birth 30 August 1987 Hometown Fiji Height 1.7 m Weight 70 kg Achievement New Zealand Football Championship Player of the Year: 2008–09, A-League Golden Boot: 2018–19 (18 goals) Networth $6 million Spouse Naziah Ali Parent Sarita Krishna, Bal Krishna Teams Played for Bengaluru FC, Fiji national football team Playing Position Striker

Early Career

Krishna transferred from the local Fijian team Labasa FC to the New Zealand Football Championship (NZFC) team Waitakere United in January 2008. Later, in June 2013, Krishna was offered a one-month trial by EFL Championship team Derby County; however, he was unable to accept the offer due to limitations placed on him as a result of his recent acquisition of permanent status in New Zealand. Krishna scored 55 goals in 75 appearances throughout the course of his six seasons at Waitakere United, and in the 2012–13 season, he was named the NZFC Golden Boot winner.

-- Advertisement --

Krishna played for Fiji in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualification football tournament after making his debut for them at the South Pacific Games in 2007. Krishna was also selected to play for the United States in the 2010 OFC Futsal Championship. Along with Simione Tamanisau and Alvin Singh, Krishna was announced on July 16 as one of the three over-age players for the Fiji under-23 team competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics. He scored the team’s lone goal against Mexico on August 7, 2016, to finish the final tournament campaign. Krishna scored Fiji’s first-ever goal at an Olympic competition. Krishna was selected as the Oceania Football Confederation’s ambassador in 2021.

Roy Krishna in ATK

Krishna revealed on June 18, 2019, that he had signed a one-year contract with the Indian Super League team (since defunct) ATK. In only his second game for ATK, Krishna Roy made an immediate impact with a goal against Hyderabad. From that point on, the sight grew accustomed. Along with Nerijus Valskis and Bartholomew Ogbeche, he concluded the season with 15 goals from 21 games and six assists, which was the most in the league despite a slight injury issue. In his first year with the team, Krishna helped ATK get to the final by scoring a goal in the second leg of their triumph over Bengaluru in the semifinal on March 8, 2020.

ATK Mohun Bagan

-- Advertisement --

The ATK team was disbanded after the 2019–20 season, and ATK Mohun Bagan, a football club with a history dating back more than a century, was created under the ATK brand. Anandu PP, one of the top football players in the island, joins Roy Krishna in celebration when he scores a goal (captain). Krishna scored the opening goal for ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL in their 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters on November 20, 2020, and was named the game’s MVP. In the club’s following game, a 2-0 victory for ATK Mohun Bagan over East Bengal in the first Indian Super League Kolkata Derby, he scored.

He was awarded Best Footballer of the Year by Mohun Bagan AC on Mohun Bagan Day 2021, and his contract with the club was extended by another year. Krishna helped the team in the group stage of the 2021 AFC Cup by scoring twice.

-- Advertisement --

He was given a COVID-19 diagnosis during his second year with the team, and as a result of reoccurring injuries, he only participated in a small number of games. It has been a disappointing league season for him thus far, with only 7 goals scored. Against Maziya in his final game for the team in the 2022 AFC Cup, he scored the sole goal of the competition. Prior to the start of the following season, on June 3, 2022, his contract with the team expired, and he left.

Roy Krishna Stats

Club Season League Cup Continentals Total Waitakere United 2007-13 New Zealand Football Championships App-75 Goal-55 App-0 -- Advertisement -- Goal-0 App-113 Goals-17 App-188 Goal-72 Wellington Phoenix 2013-19 A-League App-122 Goal-51 App-03 Goal-01 App-0 Goal-0 App-125 Goal-52 ATK Mohun Bagan 2019-22 I-league App-39 Goal-21 App-0 Goal-0 App-07 Goal-03 App-46 Goal-24 Bengaluru 2022- I-league App-0 Goal-0 App-05 Goal-03 App-0 Goal-0 App-5 Goal-3

International Career

At the 2007 South Pacific Games, Krishna made his Fijian debut. He also participated in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualification match for his country. Krishna was also selected for the 2010 OFC Futsal Championship team, which competed in the year’s national futsal tournament.

On July 16, 2016, Simione Tamanisau and Alvin Singh joined Krishna as the three over-age players for the Fiji under-23 team’s 2016 Summer Olympics roster. In the final tournament campaign against Mexico on August 7, 2016, he scored the team’s lone goal. Fiji’s first-ever goal at an Olympic competition came from Krishna.

Krishna was chosen to serve as the Oceania Football Confederation’s ambassador in 2021.

As far till march 2022, Krishna represented Fiji National Team and has 21 goals in 45 appearances.

Awards & Honours

New Zealand Football Championship Player of the Year: 2008–09

2007 OFC U-20 Championship Golden Boot: – 8 goals

2008 Oceania Footballer of the Year nominee

New Zealand Football Championship Golden Boot: 2012–13 (12 goals)

Wellington Phoenix Players’ Player of the Year: 2016–17

Wellington Phoenix Goal of the season: 2017–18 (vs. Brisbane Roar on 28 October 2017)

Wellington Phoenix Player of the Year: 2017–18

A-League Player of the Month: January 2019

A-League Golden Boot: 2018–19 (18 goals)

Johnny Warren Medal: 2018–19

ISL Player of the Month: November 2019

ISL Top scorer: 2019–20 (15 Goals),[50] 2020–21

IFFHS OFC Men’s Team of the Decade 2011–2020

IFFHS Oceania Men’s Team of All Time: 2021

Indian Super League Golden Ball: 2020–21

Mohun Bagan Best footballer of the year: 2021

Roy Krishna Net Worth

According to estimates, Roy Krishna will have a net worth of $4 million to $6 million in 2021. (USD).

Roy Krishna Family

Roy Krishna Wife

He acquired citizenship in December 2018 after ten years of residing in New Zealand. Krishna wed Naziah Ali, an Indian-Fijian model and media mogul, in July 2018. In 2022, they had their first kid.

Roy Krishna Social media

Roy Krishna Instagram

http://

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Krishna🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@roykrishna21)

http://

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Krishna🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@roykrishna21)

http://

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Krishna🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@roykrishna21)

http://

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Krishna🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@roykrishna21)

Roy Krishna Twitter

Won’t say it was the best match we played but happy to get a point. We could have done better but we are determined to come back stronger for sure. As always thank you for your love and support #WeAreBFC💙 pic.twitter.com/tWKGrkYGSy — Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) October 16, 2022

Training ✅ for the day with our national team.We are all geared up for the semi finals against PNG tomorrow.A special thank you to the Fijian community in Port Vila for supporting us during our games and for regularly hosting us for meals. You’ve made our visit very memorable❤️ pic.twitter.com/7nWcwPSTbK — Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) September 26, 2022

It’s wasn’t an easy match but I’m so proud of the boys performance last night. Can’t wait for Sunday💪🏽 #WeAreBFC💙 #durandcupfinal 😊 pic.twitter.com/kvmDUpAi2i — Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) September 16, 2022

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport