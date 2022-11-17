Rooney, Figo, Pires, Campbell & Silva to Feature in Viacom18’s Expert Panel for FIFA World Cup 2022

- Advertisement -

Viacom18 named the expert panel featuring in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 commencing on Sunday, November 20, 2022. It will be the first time that the prestigious international football tournament will be broadcasted to viewers in India. The expert panel will be represented by the group – Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell, and Gilberto Silva on Sports18 – 1 and JioCinema.

🎊​ The #FIFAWorldCup Opening Ceremony is ALWAYS special. Sunday is going to kick off the festival of football in style 🥳 pic.twitter.com/rdH1BbIZ1A — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 15, 2022

Viacom18 sports head of content Siddharth Sharma said,

“Viacom18 Sports has assembled football royalty to give viewers a FIFA World Cup experience like never before. The expert’s panel line-up is a cherry on top of the offerings fans will have across all our platforms, including JioCinema, which is now available to download across Jio, Vi, Airtel, and BSNL subscribers.”

-- Advertisement --

Wayne Rooney expressed his delight in being a part of the expert panel,

“Delighted to be in India and joining Viacom18 Sports for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It is my first opportunity to visit the country and get a chance to speak to many of the Indian football fans who supported me during my playing career. I am also excited to be a part of the country’s World Cup experience and excitement.” -- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, Luis Figo added,

“I have been fortunate to experience the love for football in India previously and can only imagine how excited the fans will be during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. With Viacom18 Sports, not only am I coming back to India, but I will also give the fans a taste of the world’s greatest show.”

-- Advertisement --

Robert Pires said,

“From my experience of playing in India, I can safely say that fans know and love football to bits. I am excited to return to India with Viacom18 Sports and present the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with my beloved former teammates.”

Sol Campbell said,

“India’s passion for football is contagious and heartening at the same time. I can’t wait to join the Viacom18 Sports panel for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in what will also be a mini-reunion with my ‘Invincible’ teammates.”

-- Advertisement --

Gilberto Silva added,

“I have read and heard a lot about Indian football and the fan stories, and it is exciting to travel to a country that loves the world’s most beautiful sport. I can’t wait to share my knowledge and insights with fans through Viacom18 Sports for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

JioCinema is now available to Jio, Vi, Airtel, and BSNL subscribers. JioCinema will live-stream all the matches and offer tailored content on FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in five languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.

The expert panel will provide detailed analysis, pitch-side coverage, and locker room stories. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 commences on 20th of November at 9:30 PM, with hosts Qatar clashing against Ecuador in the opening game.

3️⃣ days to go! You KNOW these guys are ready 🇶🇦 🇪🇨 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/fI42MCKM15 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2022

Read more | All You Need to Know about the World’s Favourite Sport: Football

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport