Ronaldo & David Beckham to Represent India at World Cycling Championship

Thursday, October 13, 2022
By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- News 18
India’s Keirin cyclists David Beckham, Ronaldo Laitonjam, Rojit Singh, and Esow Alban will be heading to France for their first Senior Cycling World Championships after winning bronze in the Asian Team Sprint in June.

The Indian cyclists will compete at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships which will kickstart on October 12 and conclude on October 16, at the Velodrome National de Saint- Quentin in Paris. The tournament is held annually and features multiple cycling events for both women and men.

This year, the Indian contingent will be making its debut at the Senior World Championships. These Indian cyclists also made their place in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham.

Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Y Rojit Singh, and Esow Alban have been trying to bring glory to themselves and the nation in a sport at various international and national levels.

Ronaldo Laitonjam and David Beckham have been in the limelight, especially for their names, the entire contingent has proved their names in the junior category.

At the World Championship, the Indian Team Sprint squad will try to improve on their time and a medal would give them crucial points to get into the top 8 nations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Nidhi Singh
