Role of a Badminton Umpire | What does an Umpire do during the sport?

In the sport of badminton, numerous governing officials play a pivotal role in the proper functioning of the game. All of these officials have a particular set of assigned tasks and responsibilities and they are expected to carry them out seamlessly. In a professional tournament, there is usually 1 umpire, 1 service judge, and between 8 – 10 line judges stationed on each court. Furthermore, it is a referee who oversees the entirety of the tournament. Now coming on to the badminton umpire and his responsibilities, he or she has numerous duties.

The umpire in badminton is responsible for the happening in the court and the vicinity of the surroundings around the court. However, the umpire ultimately reports to the match referee. Needless to say, the jurisdiction of an umpire starts before a match as soon as the umpire steps into the field of play; and this jurisdiction lasts until the umpire leaves the field of play at the end of the match. Usually, umpire sits at 5ft chair, giving them an excellent view of the badminton court.

What is it that the Umpire has to do?

In brief, the responsibilities of an umpire include managing on-court technical officials, tracking and recording the score, and ensuring that the players compete fairly and properly.

His/her responsibilities can be segregated into 3 types:

Before the commencement of the match

During the match

After the match

Before the match begins, the umpire has to ensure that the proper technical officials are present and check the equipment and clothing of the players to ensure that they meet the regulations. Furthermore, they will also toss/flip a coin to determine the server and the receiver.

During the match

Throughout the match, the umpire will keep track of the score as well as announce it. Furthermore, he/she will also ensure continuous play and prevent misconduct. They also have the authority to issue penalties on the players if and when they deem necessary. The umpire also can overrule the calls of other technical officials.

After the match

After the match ends, the umpire declares the winner of the match and declares the results. The umpire reports these to the referee of the match as well as reports any incidents that may have occurred throughout the match.

Responsibilities of the umpire in badminton game

Call Faults

In badminton, a fault is a violation of the rules of play, be it in terms of serving, receiving, or during play. The umpire is in charge of calling the faults throughout the match, except for the calls by the service judge. The umpire calls out ‘fault’ whenever one such act is committed; following that he awards a point to the other side.

Some common faults committed are as follows

A shuttlecock is hit twice in succession by the same player or by the players that form the same team before the shuttlecock crosses the net. A shuttlecock that touches a player’s racket but does not travel toward the opponent’s court. A player invading an opponent’s court either above or below the net in a way that obstructs or distracts the opponent.

Call Let

The umpire calls the outlet to halt play and restart play. This usually occurs when one side or both sides are not ready, or if there are some unforeseen distractions.

Some common scenarios are as follows

The server serves before the receiver is ready. The shuttle is caught on the net and remains suspended on its top. During a rally, a shuttle from outside of the game lands in a way that distracts a player. When all of the technical officials are unsighted for a call.

Approve Shuttlecock Changes

The umpire has the authority to call for a change in the shuttlecock. He or she does so whenever it is deemed that the shuttlecock is not fit to be in play. Since the shuttlecock is fragile, it is prone to get damage. Either of the players/team may appeal to the umpire for a change in the shuttlecock. If the umpire approves, it will be changed.

Track and Announce the Score of the Game

As mentioned earlier, the umpire throughout the match will keep on announcing the scores of the players. He/ she also keeps track of the scores so that there exists no confusion or such.

Initiate the Coin Flip to Determine the Server and the Receiver

Upon the arrival of the players onto the badminton court, the umpire will call upon one player from both teams to toss and determine the server and receiver.

