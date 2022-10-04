Rohit Sharma’s Picture With Assam Police Officer Creates Confusion About His Arrest

- Advertisement -

Rohit Sharma was thrust into the limelight after a picture of him with an Assam police officer went viral, people thought he was being arrested. Guwahati City hosted a T20 International Cricket match at the Barshapara Stadium on Sunday where all the cricketers were cheered on by the fans. However, Rohit Sharma was in the spotlight even before the match, after Deputy Commissioner of Assam Police, Ponjit Dowarah tweeted a picture with the cricketer saying, “Best of Luck. Ek century ban ta hein. (Best of Luck. One century is a must.)”

The tweet received a huge exposure with over 600 retweets and more than 11,000 likes since being tweeted by Deputy Commissioner Dowarah.

Best of luck. Ek century ban ta hein. @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/SDsZMF1fY0 — Ponjit Dowarah (@ponjitdowarah) October 1, 2022

Although the tweet by the Deputy Commissioner was to wish the cricketer luck, people misinterpreted the situation and thought that the cricketer was being arrested.

A mixed-up response was received from the people, some wished him luck while others talked about their confusion about Rohit Sharma being arrested.

The topmost retweet by a Twitter user said, “At first I thought you are arresting him, no one is smiling in this picture, why? Ek century to banta hi hai.” Another user added, “For a moment, I thought that there is a criminal caught who looks like Rohit Sharma. At least give a photo in an Indian jersey with people wearing a uniform.

