Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni – Statistical Face-off in Batting and Captaincy across Formats

The comparison between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma has gained prominence following Rohit Sharma’s appointment as captain of the Indian cricket team. The Indian team has made significant strides since Dhoni’s tenure, but under Virat Kohli‘s leadership, the team has faced a dry spell in winning international cricket tournaments. Despite commendable performances abroad against teams like Australia, England, and New Zealand, the lack of trophies and close finishes in shorter formats led to Virat being replaced by Rohit Sharma as captain. Rohit’s exceptional leadership record with Mumbai in the Indian T20 League, clinching five titles compared to Dhoni’s four with Chennai, underscores his capability. Can Rohit truly revitalize India’s prospects in terms of trophies and live up to the legacy of MSD?

Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni Stats Comparison

The statistical comparison between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma across Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), and the Indian Premier League (IPL) is outlined below:

Rohit vs Dhoni in Tests

Let’s examine the raw essence of cricket, where the genuine talent of a cricketer is truly put to the test, by comparing Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Details Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Matches Played 59 90 Innings Played 101 144 Total Runs 4137 4876 Highest Score 212 224 Not Outs 10 16 Average Runs 45.46 38.09 Balls Faced 7251 8248 Strike Rate 57.05 59.12 4s 452 544 6s 84 78 Half Centuries (50s) 17 33 Centuries (100s) 12 6 Double Centuries (200s) 1 1

Upon closer examination, the statistical comparison between Rohit and MS reveals a tight competition. However, it’s important to note the contextual differences: Rohit operates as an opener, while Dhoni typically occupied positions 5, 6, or 7 in the batting order.