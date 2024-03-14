Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni – Statistical Face-off in Batting and Captaincy across Formats

Table of Contents
The comparison between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma has gained prominence following Rohit Sharma’s appointment as captain of the Indian cricket team. The Indian team has made significant strides since Dhoni’s tenure, but under Virat Kohli‘s leadership, the team has faced a dry spell in winning international cricket tournaments. Despite commendable performances abroad against teams like Australia, England, and New Zealand, the lack of trophies and close finishes in shorter formats led to Virat being replaced by Rohit Sharma as captain. Rohit’s exceptional leadership record with Mumbai in the Indian T20 League, clinching five titles compared to Dhoni’s four with Chennai, underscores his capability. Can Rohit truly revitalize India’s prospects in terms of trophies and live up to the legacy of MSD?
Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni Stats Comparison
The statistical comparison between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma across Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), and the Indian Premier League (IPL) is outlined below:
Rohit vs Dhoni in Tests
Let’s examine the raw essence of cricket, where the genuine talent of a cricketer is truly put to the test, by comparing Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.
|Details
|Rohit Sharma
|MS Dhoni
|Matches Played
|59
|90
|Innings Played
|101
|144
|Total Runs
|4137
|4876
|Highest Score
|212
|224
|Not Outs
|10
|16
|Average Runs
|45.46
|38.09
|Balls Faced
|7251
|8248
|Strike Rate
|57.05
|59.12
|4s
|452
|544
|6s
|84
|78
|Half Centuries (50s)
|17
|33
|Centuries (100s)
|12
|6
|Double Centuries (200s)
|1
|1
Upon closer examination, the statistical comparison between Rohit and MS reveals a tight competition. However, it’s important to note the contextual differences: Rohit operates as an opener, while Dhoni typically occupied positions 5, 6, or 7 in the batting order.Click Here To Continue Reading
Also Read | Top 10 Greatest Cricket Captains of All Time | Guess Who Tops The List?
Rohit vs Dhoni in ODIs
In the 50-over format, Rohit’s statistics are overshadowed by Dhoni’s extensive playing experience as a former captain. Let’s examine how their respective performance metrics stack up against each other.
|Details
|Rohit Sharma
|MS Dhoni
|Matches Played
|262
|350
|Innings Played
|254
|297
|Total Runs
|10709
|10773
|Highest Score
|264
|183
|Not Outs
|36
|84
|Average Runs
|49.12
|50.58
|Balls Faced
|11644
|12303
|Strike Rate
|91.97
|87.56
|4s
|994
|826
|6s
|323
|229
|Half Centuries (50s)
|55
|73
|Centuries (100s)
|31
|10
|Double Centuries (200s)
|3
|0
MS Dhoni stood out as the ultimate finisher in cricket history, dominating the shorter formats like no other. His extensive match record and a batting average exceeding 50 testify to his unparalleled skill. While Rohit Sharma is steadily amassing runs and shows promise to eventually surpass Dhoni’s achievements.
Rohit vs Dhoni in T20Is
|Details
|Rohit Sharma
|MS Dhoni
|Matches Played
|151
|98
|Innings Played
|143
|85
|Total Runs
|3974
|1617
|Highest Score
|121*
|56
|Not Outs
|18
|42
|Average Runs
|31.79
|37.6
|Balls Faced
|2839
|1282
|Strike Rate
|139.97
|126.13
|4s
|359
|116
|6s
|190
|52
|Half Centuries (50s)
|29
|2
|Centuries (100s)
|5
|0
|Double Centuries (200s)
|0
|0
Rohit has participated in a greater number of T20 matches representing India compared to Dhoni, and he has achieved more centuries in this format, while Dhoni has not scored any. However, it’s essential to note that T20 is a brief format, and Rohit benefits from being an opener, giving him more opportunities to face deliveries during a match.
Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni in Indian Premier League (IPL)
|Details
|Rohit Sharma
|MS Dhoni
|Matches Played
|243
|250
|Innings Played
|238
|218
|Total Runs
|6211
|5082
|Highest Score
|109
|84
|Not Outs
|28
|87
|Average Runs
|29.58
|38.79
|Balls Faced
|4776
|3739
|Strike Rate
|130.05
|135.92
|4s
|554
|349
|6s
|257
|234
|Half Centuries (50s)
|42
|24
|Centuries (100s)
|1
|0
|Double Centuries (200s)
|0
|0
MS Dhoni’s unselfishness within the Chennai team is evident as he consistently bats lower down the order, allowing other players the opportunity to shine at the top. Despite this, his statistics may show slight variations. Nevertheless, he has successfully captained Chennai to victory on four occasions. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma’s dominance in the Indian T20 League is undeniable, as reflected by his impressive stats and five championship titles with Mumbai.
So, Who is the Better Batsman – Rohit or Dhoni?
Rohit Sharma stands out as the superior batsman when it comes to technical proficiency and run-scoring ability, particularly as he consistently opens the innings across all three formats of the game. On the other hand, Dhoni’s style was never anchored in textbook technique; instead, he relied heavily on his exceptional skills and remarkable hand-eye coordination, often delivering extraordinary performances towards the end of innings. This unique approach has rightfully cemented Dhoni’s status as one of cricket’s all-time greats. While Dhoni boasted a higher strike rate during his prime, it has understandably dipped since his retirement from international cricket, with his sole focus now on participating in the Indian Premier League.
Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli – Is Chase Master Better Than God of Cricket?
Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni Captaincy Stats
MS Dhoni is likely to have a more favorable captaincy record compared to Rohit, given that Rohit has only recently taken on the role, primarily in sporadic tournaments.
Test
Rohit Sharma has led the Indian cricket team in fewer Test matches compared to Dhoni. Therefore, at present, the comparison between Rohit and Dhoni leans in favor of MSD.
|Stat
|Rohit Sharma
|MS Dhoni
|Matches
|16
|60
|Won
|10
|27
|Lost
|4
|18
|Draw
|2
|15
|Won %
|62.5%
|45%
|Loss %
|25%
|30%
ODI
|Stat
|Rohit Sharma
|MS Dhoni
|Matches
|45
|200
|Won
|34
|110
|Lost
|10
|74
|Tied
|0
|5
|No Result
|1
|11
|Won %
|75.5%
|55%
|Loss %
|22.2%
|37%
T20Is
|Stat
|Rohit Sharma
|MS Dhoni
|Matches
|54
|72
|Won
|41
|41
|Lost
|12
|28
|Tied
|1
|1
|No Result
|0
|1
|Won %
|76%
|58%
|Loss %
|22%
|39%
Indian Premier League
Rohit Sharma stands out as a highly accomplished captain within the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, when it comes to win percentage, he and MS Dhoni are remarkably close. The Indian Premier League provides the ideal context for comparing these two stalwarts. Rohit held a marginal lead until MS Dhoni-Led CSK won their 5th title in IPL 2023. Both individuals are not just esteemed players and captains in the Indian Premier League but also highly sought-after picks in fantasy cricket games for their respective matches.
|Stat
|Rohit Sharma
|MS Dhoni
|Matches
|158
|214
|Won
|87
|125
|Lost
|67
|88
|Tied
|4
|0
|No Result
|0
|1
|Won %
|55%
|58%
|Loss %
|42%
|41%
Also Read | Top 13 Best Cricket Bats in India | Buy Today & Hit It Big
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma has won 5 IPL trophies. (As of IPL 2023)
Rohit Sharma has scored three double centuries in ODI cricket.
The comparison between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma reveals that both the stalwarts are equally great in their own way. In terms of batting, Rohit Sharma takes an edge over Dhoni while in terms of captaincy in international cricket, Dhoni have a better record.
The high score of MS Dhoni in IPL is 84.