Monday, July 15, 2024
Rohit Sharma Teases Retirement with Sharp One-Liner Ahead of Gambhir Reunion

Rohit Sharma Teases Retirement with Sharp One-Liner Ahead of Gambhir Reunion | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, announced retirement from T20I cricket, after their team’s T20 World Cup victory. This win ended India’s 11-year drought for an ICC title, with a thrilling final against South Africa in Barbados.

Virat Kohli announced his T20I retirement while receiving his Player of the Match award in the final, and Rohit Sharma confirmed his retirement during the captain’s post-match press conference. These announcements have sparked considerable speculation about Rohit’s future in the other cricket formats.

As Rohit approaches his 37th birthday, there are questions about the length of his career. However, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has reassured fans that Rohit will continue to lead the team until at least the next World Test Championship final, provided India qualifies.

Shah also stated that Rohit is slated to captain the team in the 2025 Champions Trophy and throughout the WTC campaign, with hopes of reaching a third consecutive final.

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma definitively dismissed any rumors about his retirement. After a month in the US following the T20 World Cup, Rohit returned for the launch of a cricket academy in Dallas, where he addressed his retirement plans. Rohit will continue to participate in the Indian Premier League.

“I just said it. I don’t do that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play for a while,” said Rohit.

Although Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja remain key players in the ODI and Test formats, India will embark on a new chapter later this month with a tour to Sri Lanka. Former opener Gautam Gambhir will take over as the team’s new head coach.

Gambhir replaces Rahul Dravid, who ended his coaching tenure on a high note with a recent title win. Known for his straightforward and outspoken style, Gambhir presents a stark contrast to Dravid’s calm and diplomatic approach.

This transition is expected to infuse the team with fresh energy and different strategies, especially in collaboration with captain Rohit Sharma.

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

