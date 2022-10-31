Monday, October 31, 2022
Rohit Sharma Surpasses Tillakaratne Dilshan with his 36th T20 World Cup Appearance

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Tillakaratne Dilshan with his 36th T20 World Cup Appearance

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Rohit Sharma surpasses Tillakaratne Dilshan with his 36th T20 World Cup appearance
Image Source: Twitter
Indian captain Rohit Sharma made his 36th T20 World Cup appearance on Sunday for India and overtake Sri Lankan player, Tillakaratne Dilshan for most matches in the marquee tournament. Rohit Sharma surpassed the Sri Lanka legend with his 36th appearance and acquired the top spot with the most matches in Men’s Cricket.

Other players with the most T20 World Cup appearances are Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) – 35, Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) – 34, Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 34, Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 34 and David Warner (Australia) – 32 matches.

Among the current cricketers, Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is next in line with 34 matches to his name leaving behind Australian cricketer David Warner with 32 matches.

Rohit Sharma and his team were at the top spot of Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament after winning against Pakistan and the Netherlands. However, the loss against the Proteas on Sunday at Perth dragged down team India to the second position.

Sunil Gavaskar expresses concern over Rohit Sharma's form in T20 WC

Sneha Ghosh
"India ne marwa diya humein," Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment on India's defeat against South Africa

