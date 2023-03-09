Rohit Sharma spots Virat Kohli inside the bus, says “Virat ko laga, laga,…” | Played Holi with Team India

- Advertisement -

India cricket team members celebrated Holi ahead of the 4th and final Test of the series against Australia in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. BCCI’s official Twitter handle posted a video of ‘Men in Blue’ players including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and many other players playing with colors to celebrate the festival of Holi. The BCCI posted the video after many Indian players had already posted short videos from the team bus showing Indian stars celebrating Holi joyfully.

Colours, smiles & more! 🥳 ☺️ Do not miss #TeamIndia’s Holi celebration in Ahmedabad 🎨 pic.twitter.com/jOAKsxayBA — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2023

In the video, Rohit Sharma was seen applying colors to his teammates and supports staff members, and as he walks towards the team bus, Rohit spotted Virat Kohli and requested others to apply Holi colors to him. So, Rohit applies the same color to Kohli as he does to Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit said, “Virat ko laga, laga, laga (Apply colour on Virat!,)”

Earlier India got defeated in the third Test of the series against Australia and will be looking for a comeback in the all-important final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Australian trio of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy showed brilliant performances in the both innings of the test.

‘Men in Blue’ are still leading the series 2-1 but need a win in the final Test to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship, that takes place between June 7-11 at The Oval.

