Rohit Sharma slammed Ravi Shastri for his “they were overconfident” comment, called it rubbish

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slammed veteran cricketer Ravi Shastri for his “they were overconfident” comment after the Indian team’s brutal loss in Indore and said, “that’s rubbish“. Rohit Sharma dismissed Shastri’s claims and said,

“That’s rubbish. Ravi himself has been in this dressing room, and he knows what sort of mindset we have when we play as well. It’s about being ruthless, not being overconfident.”

Rohit further said,

“Honestly, when you win two games, if the people outside are feeling that we are overconfident, it’s absolutely rubbish, because you want to do your best in all four games. You don’t want to stop by winning just two games, it is as simple as that. Obviously, all these guys, when they talk about being overconfident and all that, especially the guys who are not part of the dressing room, they don’t know what kind of talk happens in the dressing room.”

The Indian skipper further asserted that ‘ruthless’ is the right word he would call his team. He said,

“Ruthless is the word that comes to my mind, and it comes to every cricketer’s mind, being ruthless. Not to give any inch to the opposition when they are playing, especially when they’re touring abroad, and that is exactly what we have also experienced when we have toured outside. The opposition will never let you come into the game, never let you come into the series. And that is the mindset we have as well. We want to do our best in all the games. If it seems overconfident or anything like that to the outsiders, it doesn’t really matter to us, because Ravi himself has been in this dressing room, and he knows what sort of mindset we have when we play as well. It’s about being ruthless, not being overconfident.”

Meanwhile, Team India is gearing up for the fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Test to be held in Ahmedabad against Australia on March 9.

#TeamIndia's WTC final equation Rohit Sharma and Co. eye better batting performance in the series decider 🏆 #INDvAUS on DD Sports 📺 🔻 pic.twitter.com/OUWDxyRFKo — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 8, 2023

