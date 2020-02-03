Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Home Sports Cricket Rohit Sharma Injury update: Not a great news for team India

Rohit Sharma Injury update: Not a great news for team India

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
Hitman KreedOn
Credits: MensXP

Highlights

  • Rohit Sharma has been dismissed out of the rest of the India tour of New Zealand.
  • The opener had injured his calf muscle during the fifth T20I.
  • India will play three ODIs and two Test games against New Zealand.

While they won the T20I series with a 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand, there is a piece of sad news for Team India – its prolific opener Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for the remainder of the tour if a report by the Press Trust of India is to be believed. The visitors will be playing three ODIs and 2 Test games Down Under. However, the opener won’t further be a part of the two series, PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

“He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source informed PTI on the condition of anonymity. India will be playing their first One Day International on Wednesday.

Rohit injured his calf muscle during the first innings while leading India in the 5th T20 international after Virat Kohli decided to sit out. He retired hurt after hitting 60 runs. Sharma did not field either. India went on to beat the hosts by 7 runs to clinch a 5-0 whitewash.

This will be a disappointing development, considering it would have been Rohit’s first Test series as an opener outside India.

“For me personally, it’s going to be a challenge, without doubt, facing the new ball bowlers and the guys who bowl in the middle overs,” Rohit had said earlier in an interview.

“Facing the new ball in any conditions is not that easy. Of course, it’s lot tougher outside India. But then, we played three Test matches against South Africa and I have never seen the ball swing so much in India like it did in Pune (second Test).

“The first few overs that they (SA) bowled, the pitch was damp, and so they got pretty much everything out of it. In Ranchi (where he got a double hundred) also, we were three down in no time.

“But I know what to expect as I have been there the last time (2014 series). Not the easiest of conditions but I will be ready for that challenge,” Sharma had added.

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleSaurav Ganguly to be a part of Tokyo Olympics, Here is how
Next articleNZ vs IND 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Manu Bhaker dominates National trials, clinches multiple medals

Manan Dharamshi -
Teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker won double gold medals in the National Shooting Trials in the rifle and pistol disciplines in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on...
Read more
Jamshedpur FC

MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Mumbai City FC vs  Jamshedpur FC

KreedOn Network -
MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Mumbai City FC vs  Jamshedpur FC  The 75th match of the Hero Indian Super League will see Mumbai...
Read more
News

Lifter Mirabai Chanu breaks multiple records at Nationals

KreedOn Network -
Indian weightlifter and Khel Ratna awardee Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, on Tuesday, demonstrated why she is one of the country’s biggest medal hope at the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

India’s Tour of New Zealand 2019 Preview: Full Schedule, Venue, Live...

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI: India Wins by 35 Runs

India KreedOn

Asia Cup Final: India Trounce Bangladesh in a Thrilling Last Ball...

Premier Badminton League 2019