Rohit Sharma Injury update: Not a great news for team India

Highlights

Rohit Sharma has been dismissed out of the rest of the India tour of New Zealand.



The opener had injured his calf muscle during the fifth T20I.



India will play three ODIs and two Test games against New Zealand.



While they won the T20I series with a 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand, there is a piece of sad news for Team India – its prolific opener Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for the remainder of the tour if a report by the Press Trust of India is to be believed. The visitors will be playing three ODIs and 2 Test games Down Under. However, the opener won’t further be a part of the two series, PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

“He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source informed PTI on the condition of anonymity. India will be playing their first One Day International on Wednesday.

Rohit injured his calf muscle during the first innings while leading India in the 5th T20 international after Virat Kohli decided to sit out. He retired hurt after hitting 60 runs. Sharma did not field either. India went on to beat the hosts by 7 runs to clinch a 5-0 whitewash.

Rohit Sharma missing both ODIs and Tests is a huge setback for India. Mayank Agrawal will replace him for ODIs so effectively both of India’s first choice openers – Rohit and Shikhar – won’t be in the ODI XI #INDvsNZ — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 3, 2020

This will be a disappointing development, considering it would have been Rohit’s first Test series as an opener outside India.

“For me personally, it’s going to be a challenge, without doubt, facing the new ball bowlers and the guys who bowl in the middle overs,” Rohit had said earlier in an interview.

“Facing the new ball in any conditions is not that easy. Of course, it’s lot tougher outside India. But then, we played three Test matches against South Africa and I have never seen the ball swing so much in India like it did in Pune (second Test).

“The first few overs that they (SA) bowled, the pitch was damp, and so they got pretty much everything out of it. In Ranchi (where he got a double hundred) also, we were three down in no time.

“But I know what to expect as I have been there the last time (2014 series). Not the easiest of conditions but I will be ready for that challenge,” Sharma had added.