Rohit Sharma fan fined INR 6.5 Lakhs for invading the pitch | #T20WC #RohitSharma – KreedOn Banter

A Rohit Sharma fan was fined INR 6.5 Lakhs for invading the pitch amidst Team India’s clash against Zimbabwe on Sunday at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground). The young fan invaded the cricket pitch to meet Rohit Sharma during India’s clash against Zimbabwe and he was seen emotionally approaching the cricketer. He was interrupted and taken away by the security present on the ground. Moreover, the fan was subject to a fine of INR 6.5 Lakhs for invading the pitch.

Here is a vieo of him … #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/cGsbO0uSVJ — Sahil Makhija (@hangingbya_fred) November 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Team India won the last match of the Super 12 stage against Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday with a phenomenal performance by the Men in Blue. Team India also made a smooth entry to the semi-finals by maintaining its top position in Group 2. India will play the semi-final match against England in Adelaide. Besides, Virat Kohli has also maintained his top position of scoring the maximum runs in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

India complete a big win over Zimbabwe to top the Group 2 table! ⚡ They will meet England in Adelaide in the semi-final 👊#T20WorldCup | #ZIMvIND | https://t.co/SFsHINI2PL pic.twitter.com/J6LxEEx2Ll — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2022

Virat Kohli has been back to his best in piling on the most runs at the #T20WorldCup 🚀 Highlights of the India star's unbeaten knock against Bangladesh 👉 https://t.co/7rENKucRYd pic.twitter.com/i0nbQADCyO — ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2022

