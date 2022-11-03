Rohit Sharma caught giving Mankad warning to Nurul Hasan | Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli for ‘fake fielding’ – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was caught giving Mankad warning to Bangladesh cricketer Nurul Hasan amidst the match at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. “Bahar nikla toh stump uda dega (If you step out, we will knock down the stump),” said Rohit Sharma to alert Nurul Hasan.

Rohit Sharma noticed Nurul getting out of the crease before the ball was thrown to obtain an unfair advantage. Rohit gave a warning to Nurul regarding the same which was caught on the stump mic.

Team India secured a 5-run victory against Bangladesh by DSL method due to bad weather, with Virat Kohli becoming the player of the match. Virat Kohli gave a stellar performance by scoring 64 runs (not out) in 44 balls by striking 8 fours.

Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of ‘fake fielding’

Meanwhile, Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli for ‘fake fielding’. After Bangladesh lost to India by merely 5 runs, Nurul pointed out an incident from the seventh over of their batting,

“We all saw that it was a wet ground. Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialize.”

According to Cricket’s Law 41.5, it is prohibited to “deliberately distract, deceive, or obstruct the batter,” and if an incident is deemed to be a breach, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as dead ball, and award the batting side five runs.

