Rohit Jangid is the pathfinder of Wushu in Rajasthan

- Advertisement -

The Introduction

Rohit Jangid is one of the successful players in Wushu in India. Having started winning medals in 2010 when he was young, Rohit has won a lot of medals in national-level competitions and state championships several times. He also has won medals, precisely four bronze medals in the international championship so far.

The Journey

Rohit used to live in a village that was 10 kilometers from Jaipur. His father had a furniture shop and his mother was a housewife. Rohit also has a brother and a sister. Talking over the phone from Jaipur, Rohit said,

“In childhood, I was physically very weak and often used to get beaten by the stronger boys in the class. So, following advice from one of my well-wishers I started learning the game mainly with the motive so that I could be able to make self-defense against any kind of physical aggression. I was studying 9th class at that time. Rajesh Taylor, a former national coach, was working as the coach of the Rajasthan Sports Council. I started training under him. His training center was around 5 kilometers from my home.”

The Initial Obstruction

-- Advertisement --

The parents of Rohit Jangis never supported their son playing Wushu in childhood and even when he was a youth. They often pressed him to concentrate on study and get a job anyway. Rohit remembered,

“My parents never supported me to play Wushu. Simultaneously, my surroundings also were not sympathetic. Still, I ignored all these odds and continued training under Rajesh sir. I began to win state-level competitions in Jaipur and Rajasthan. Still, my parents did not change their minds. Even before my first competition outside Rajasthan in 2010, they strongly objected and were not allowing me to go to Bhopal to take part in that West Zone Wushu championship. But after I returned with a bronze medal the scenario changed and I also decided to make my career professionally with Wushu.”

Being a Pathfinder

Now a lot of boys and girls are training Wushu and most of them have been inspired by the success of Rohit Jangid. The 27-year-old player who is a constable in Rajasthan Police said,

“Rajasthan government has come forward noticeably, supporting Wushu a lot. More than 50 Wushu players in this state have been provided jobs in the last five years. It is a solid boost for the players who are learning the game now.”

The Aim

-- Advertisement --

Rohit still trains under Rajesh Taylor. He aims to break the jinx of the bronze medal. He said,

“Wushu is going to be included in the 2026 Olympics. So I aim to win a gold medal there. I have won bronze medals in Hong Kong Championship, in the South Asian Championship. But I must have to win a gold medal.” -- Advertisement --

Rohit’s Dream and Human face

The player asserted,

“After retiring from the game professionally, I dream of setting up a Wushu training center in Jaipur where I wish to train the girls mainly so that they also can learn how to make self-defense.”

-- Advertisement --

Rohit had already shown his human face when he tendered to coach Wushu to almost 30 thousand girls in the camps that were organized throughout Rajasthan after infamous ‘Nirbhaya’ rape case that rocked the whole country.

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport