Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal Set to Shine in Paris Olympics 2024

The qualification period for the Paris Olympics 2024 concluded on Monday for tennis, and world number four Rohan Bopanna easily secured his spot, remaining in the top 10 of the double’s rankings since November of last year.

Nagal also earned a place in the quotas, climbing 18 spots in the singles rankings last week. After his ATP Challenger title victory at the Heilbronn Neckarcup in Germany on Sunday, Nagal’s ranking improved from 95 to a career-best 77, according to Olympics.com.

In the men’s and women’s singles events at the Paris 2024 Olympics, each competition will feature 64 players. The top 56 players in the men’s singles, based on the ATP Rankings released on June 10, earned their spots. Each nation can claim up to four spots.

France, as the host nation, had one reserved spot in case none of its players qualified directly through the rankings. However, since French players secured all four men’s singles quotas through their rankings, the reserved host spot was reallocated, raising the cut-off from 56 to 57 players.

Sumit Nagal secured the final qualifying spot in Paris Olympics 2024 based on his ranking. Bopanna is likely to select world number 67 Sriram Balaji as his partner for the Olympics, contingent on the quota being confirmed by the NOC.

The 44-year-old Bopanna secured the Australian Open Grand Slam title in January and advanced to the semi-finals of the French Open last week. He has previously represented India at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games but did not qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

