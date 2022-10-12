Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Roger Binny set to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president | | Jay Shah will continue as BCCI secretary

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Image Source: Instagram
Image Source: Instagram
BCCI is set to remove veteran cricketer Sourav Ganguly from the post of President at the end of his tenure. The cricketer is not likely to be an option for the ICC Chairmanship and won’t be a part of the board anymore.

A player of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad and the president of the Karnataka Cricket Association, Roger Binny will supposedly become the new BCCI president. Binny is expected to replace Ganguly on October 18 when the annual general body meeting of the BCCI will be held in Mumbai. However, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jay Shah will retain his post as the secretary of BCCI along with Rajiv Shukla as the board’s vice-president.

Rajiv Shukla said to the reporters,

“Till now, the nominations submitted for the posts are, Roger Binny for president, myself for vice president, Jay Shah for secretary, Ashish Shelar for treasurer, Mr. Saikia for joint secretary,” 

When asked about the situation of the BCCI election, Rajiv Shukla says, “As of now, all the nominations are unopposed.”

Sneha Ghosh
