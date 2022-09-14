Road to UFC: Anshul Jubli Advances to Semifinal | Know Full Schedule

- Advertisement -

India lightweight fighter Anshul Jubli will be in action in the Road to UFC semifinal on October 23 in Abu Dhabi. The 27-year-old Indian fighter will fight South Korea’s Kyung Pyo Kim in the lightweight semifinal in Episode 6 on October 23, 2022.

On Tuesday, the UFC announced the schedule for the last four fighters across four weight divisions – Featherweight, Lightweight, Flyweight, and Bantamweight.

India’s Anshul Jubli advances to the semifinal after his opponent Patrick Sho Usami was removed due to weight management issues. Anshul set foot in the contest with an undefeated Pro MMA record of 5-0.

The tournament started with 32 Asian MMA fighters. The fighters in Road to UFC are from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and the UFC Academy in China.

The tournament, which returned after a seven-year break, and the winner in each weight class will earn a UFC contract.

ROAD TO UFC Semifinal Schedule

Episode 6 on October 23- 7:30 PM IST

Featherweight: Jung Young Lee vs Lu Kai

Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs Shohei Nose

Flyweight: Topnoi Kiwram vs Hyun Sung Park

Lightweight: Anshul Jubli vs Kyung Pyo Kim

