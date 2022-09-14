Wednesday, September 14, 2022
HomeNewsRoad to UFC: Anshul Jubli Advances to Semifinal | Know Full Schedule

Road to UFC: Anshul Jubli Advances to Semifinal | Know Full Schedule

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Road to UFC: Anshul Jubli Advances to Semifinal | Know Full Schedule- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

India lightweight fighter Anshul Jubli will be in action in the Road to UFC semifinal on October 23 in Abu Dhabi. The 27-year-old Indian fighter will fight South Korea’s Kyung Pyo Kim in the lightweight semifinal in Episode 6 on October 23, 2022.

On Tuesday, the UFC announced the schedule for the last four fighters across four weight divisions – Featherweight, Lightweight, Flyweight, and Bantamweight.

India’s Anshul Jubli advances to the semifinal after his opponent Patrick Sho Usami was removed due to weight management issues. Anshul set foot in the contest with an undefeated Pro MMA record of 5-0.

-- Advertisement --

The tournament started with 32 Asian MMA fighters. The fighters in Road to UFC are from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and the UFC Academy in China.

The tournament, which returned after a seven-year break, and the winner in each weight class will earn a UFC contract.

ROAD TO UFC Semifinal Schedule

-- Advertisement --

Episode 6 on October 23- 7:30 PM IST

  • Featherweight: Jung Young Lee vs Lu Kai
  • Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs Shohei Nose
  • Flyweight: Topnoi Kiwram vs Hyun Sung Park
  • Lightweight: Anshul Jubli vs Kyung Pyo Kim

wrestling kreedonRead More | A Quick Guide on Wrestling Rules | Basics, Scoring System, Tips

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleTennis Premier League is back! All You Need to Know

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
how india powerhouse of sports RECTANGLE by KreedOn|Mustafa-Ghouse-Kreedon

Meet Mustafa Ghouse: The guy who wants to make India a...

Must Know
India’s Jehan Daruvala Shines at F2 Sprint Race- KreedOn

India’s Jehan Daruvala Shines at F2 Sprint Race | Wins maiden...

News

Big Player Battles in WC 2019: India vs South Africa, Kohli...

ICC World Cup 2019
Warner vs Bumrah KreedOn

India vs Australia: 5 Players Battle to Watch Out For

Cricket