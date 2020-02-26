RM vs MCI Dream11 Prediction | Real Madrid vs Manchester City CL Round of 16

RM vs MCI Dream11 Prediction | Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the iconic Santiago Bernabéu in a thrilling round of 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday night. Both Real Madrid and Manchester City are placed second in their respective leagues. However, Real Madrid are battling Barcelona in a title clash; while City are 22 points below top-placed.

For both sides, the CL holds a great matter of pride, for different reasons though! Real Madrid being the most decorated team, would look to add more to their tally of European silverware. On the other hand, City’s long dream of making it wining it hasn’t yet bore any fruits. And with the two-year ban levied upon them, they will be looking to end their wait for CL sooner.

Let us have a look at both sides.

The artists are about to take centre stage in Madrid 🎨 🔵 #ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/VCV1bVM50Q — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 26, 2020

Real Madrid (Spain)

Real Madrid are fighting in both the Champions League and La Liga. The Los Blancos are just two points below from Barcelona. However, this will be the most important week of their season with Pep Guardiola’s City and Quique Setién’s Barcelona. However, Zinedine Zidane’s side have stumbled after a good season.

Madrid were running hot and a 21-match unbeaten streak at the start of the month. Now they have lost 2 in the last 4 games in all competitions. Madrid’s defence, which looked impenetrable, has conceded 8 in the last 4 games. However, the problem which will itch Zidane the most is Karim Benzema’s form.

The Frenchman, who has scored 18 goals and 9 assists this season, has scored just 2 goals and 2 assists in the last 12 games. However, Benzema still remains the Los Blancos key player in taking a healthy lead to Manchester.

Out: Asensio (match fitness), Hazard (ankle)

Manchester City (England)

With the Premier League title out of their hand, Manchester City’s only shots for silverware are the FA Cup and the Champions League. However, their first major challenge in the hunt for a maiden European title is the 13-time European Champions Real Madrid. While the two-year ban will hurt them next year; it will surely motivate them to step up in the latter stages, a place where they have faltered in recent years.

Pep Guardiola will hope to take home at least a few away goals, if not a victory from Madrid. And with Raheem Sterling, a doubt, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne are the main threat Guardiola will rely upon to rumble an out-of-form Madrid defence.

Doubt: Sterling (hamstring), Sané (match fitness)

RM vs MCI Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League. Venue Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain. Date 26 February, Wednesday (26 February, Thursday in India) Time 01:30 am IST Possible playing XI RM : Courtois (GK): Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Modrić, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinícius, Benzema MCI: Ederson(GK); Walker, Fernandinho, N Otamendi, Lapore; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Agüero, B. Silva. Impact players Benzema, Aguero, Jesus

My Dream11 Team

T Courtois (GK); D Carvajal, S Ramos, Fernandinho; T Kroos, Casemiro, R Hernandez, KD Bruyne, R Mahrez; K Benzema, G Jesus.

Options to alternate in the second team: Varane, Otamendi, Valverde, Modric, Gündoğan, Aguero.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Champions League Match: RM vs MCI Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois has started in 5 of Real Madrid’s CL games this season, conceding 7 goals and keeping 2 clean-sheets. The Belgian has faced 17 shots, of which he has pulled 10 saves. He has an average of 2 saves per game and 20 passes per game (ppg).

Defenders

Dani Carvajal has been flanking almost the entire right-wing, covering both defensive and offensive duties. The Spanish right-back has played 5 games, making 10 tackles at an average of 2 tackle per game. Moving forward with the ball, he averages 67.6 ppg and has 1 assist this season.

Sergio Ramos has made 4 appearances in the CL group stage, scoring 1 goal. The Spanish and Madrid skipper has improved his game majorly in recent times by reducing the number of cards he gets. Ramos is a great distributor of the ball with almost 66.8 passes per game.

Our last man in defence is Manchester City’s Fernandinho . The Brazilian defensive midfielder has played 5 CL matches, making 1.6 tackles per game. He has a superior rate of successful tackles (81.8%), and only 2 players have dribbled past him. Despite not scoring or assisting, Fernandinho makes our team as he averages 56.2 passes per game.

Midfielders

Toni Kroos is our first midfielder in our team. He has played in 5 CL games, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. The German sniper averages just under 3 tackles per game and passes the ball 86.6 times in 90 minutes.

Carlos Casemiro has started in all of Real Madrid’s CL games, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. The Brazilian averages 3.3 tackles per game, and averages 69.2 passes per game. Casemiro will be crucial in breaking up Man City’s play in the midfield.

Rodri Hernandez was acquired at the start of the season and has slowly made his way into Guardiola’s starting 11. The Spanish mid started 5 CL games and makes over 3 tackles per game, with 62.1% success. With 87.4 passes per game, Rodri plays a crucial role in helping City dominate in possession.

Kevin De Bruyne has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 8 and assisting 18 times. However, when it comes to the Champions League, he has only 1 assist. But that is not enough to keep him out from our Dream11 team.

Riyad Mahrez excelled on Sunday night by assisting the only goal against his former team Leicester City. In the CL this season, the Algerian has scored 1 goal and 4 assists.

Forwards

Despite his fall out of form, Karim Benzema makes it to our team. The Frenchman has scored 4 goals and 2 assists while averaging just under 2 shots on target every 90 minutes. Benzema has also scored previously against Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero missed a penalty on Monday night, expanding his goal drought to 5 matches. Gabriel Jesus replaced him and scored the sole goal of the night at Leicester. The Brazilian striker has scored 4 goals and 2 assists in 5 CL matches.

Dream11 Team Stats: RM vs MCI Dream11 Prediction

Position Player Name Price (cr) Points Goals Total (CL) Assists Total (CL) Goalkeeper T Courtois 8.5 20 – – Defenders D Carvajal 8.5 36 1(0) 6 (1) S Ramos 9 48.5 7(2) 0 Fernandinho 8 5.5 0 0 Midfielders Casemiro 8.5 36.5 4 (1) 4 (1) Kroos 9.0 52 5 (1) 7 (1) R Hernandez 8.0 8.5 3 (0) 1 (0) KD Bruyne 10.0 6 8 (0) 18 (1) R Mahrez 9.5 23 9 (1) 12 (4) Forwards K Benzema 11 64.5 18 (4) 9 (2) G Jesus 10 34 17 (4) 7 (2)

Alternate options