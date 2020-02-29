RM vs BAR Dream11 Prediction | Real Madrid vs Barcelona

RM vs BAR Dream11 Prediction | La Liga, El Clasico: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona

Real Madrid will face FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu in a potential La Liga title clash on Sunday (Monday in India). Barcelona hold a two-point lead over Real with 13 games in the 2019-20 season. Will the winner of the season’s second Clasico decide who will lift La Liga at the end of the season?



Let us have a look at both sides.

Real Madrid

Not so long ago, Real Madrid were running hot with a 21-match unbeaten streak. A month ago, the title was one lap away for Madrid. Now, it is a close race for them. Two games – the El Clasico and the CL fixture against Manchester City- would be the difference between whether the season ends prematurely or not.

Their defence is bleeding goals; their main attackers- Benzema- is out of form, and Hazard is injured, again! What further worsens is it for Real Madrid is their head-to-head record with Barcelona. They have not won a single game in the last 6 Clasicos. Furthermore, Real have won just 1 won their last 6 Clasicos at the Bernabeu.

However, Madrid have had a solid home record this season. They have won 10, drawn 5 and lost just 1 home game in La Liga. Records and numbers aside, Zinedine Zidane’s side will be fired up and will fight for nothing less than 3 points on Sunday night in Madrid.

Out: Asensio, Hazard, Mariano Diaz, Rodrigo (Suspended)

FC Barcelona

N E X T C H A L L E N G E : #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/d7DzhhRR51 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 26, 2020

After a midseason management change, FC Barcelona slowly started to return in form. However, a bland performance in Naples, Italy from Lionel Messi and co displayed their problems. However, they can completely focus on the return tie once they beat Real Madrid and extend their lead on the top of the league to 5 points.

FC Barcelona will look to ride on their record in recent Clasico’s. They have won 3 of the last 6 meetings with Madrid, and 5 of the last 6 meetings at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, this season, they have not been the best in away form, dropping points in 7 of the 18 away matches they played this season.

With injuries to mainstay defence players Sergio Roberto, Jordi Alba, Pique (most likely will be fit to start); and absence of Suarez and Dembele, could hurt Barcelona and change the tie in favour of Madrid.

Out: Jordi Alba, Sergio Roberto, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez; Doubt: Gerard Pique, Arda Turan.

RM vs BAR Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Matchweek 26, La Liga Venue Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain. Date 1st March, Sunday (2nd March, Monday in India) Time 01:30 am IST Possible playing XI RM : Courtois (GK): Carvajal, Varane, Ramos (©), Mendy; Modrić, Kroos, Casemiro; Bale, Benzema, Isco. BAR: Ter Stegen(GK); Semedo, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; Arthur, Busquets, Vidal, de Jong; Griezmann, Messi ©. Impact players Messi, Griezmann, Benzema

My Dream11 Team

Marc Andre Ter Stegen (GK); Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Clément Lenglet; Toni Kroos, Carlos Casemiro, Frankie de Jong; Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for El Clasico: RM vs BAR Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Marc Andre ter Stegen has started in 24 of Barcelona’s, keeping 7 clean sheets. Not ideal, for a Barcelona keeper right? But we still go with the German in the goal due to Courtois poor form. The Belgian seemed to have moved to greener pastures but has conceded 10 goals compared to Ter Stegen’s 6 in the last 5 games. The German is great with his feet and has two assists as well. Incredible right!

Defenders

Sergio Ramos is a master of late goals. But with that, comes a risk of red cards. Just when it looked like he had improved that part of the game, the Madrid skipper received his 26th career red card. However, Ramos makes our team due to his outstanding distribution ability with 62.8 passes per game (ppg) and 1.5 tackles per game. Not to forget he has 5 goals as well.

⚽ Special goals

🆚 Importance of the match

🔝 Personal record 💬 Ahead of Sunday's #ElClasico, @SergioRamos sat down to discuss "a game unlike any other". 👇 #HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 27, 2020

Gerard Pique hurt his ankle on Wednesday night. But he should be fit enough to start a Clasico, reports say. The WC winner, like Ramos, is great with the ball at his feet, averaging 74.6 ppg.

With Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto injured, and Umiti nursing himself back from injury; Clément Lenglet is our third defender. The Frenchman passes at an average of 73.2 ppg and averages 1.8 tackles per game. Lenglet has also scored 2 goals this season.

You can also select Rafael Varane , or one of Real Madrid’s wing-backs- Carvajal/ Marcelo/Mendy if Pique does not start.

Midfielders

Toni Kroos is our first midfielder in our team. Zidane dropped the German on Wednesday, to ensure he is fresh for the Clasico. Known as the sniper for his passing abilities (68.2 ppg), Kroos averages 1.5 tackles per game and has 3 goals and 4 assists in La Liga.

Carlos Casemiro is a vital cog in Madrid midfield. The fact that he has started 23 games, more than Kroos and Modric, highlights how important he is to Zidane. The Brazilian averages 3.4 tackles per game, and averages 60.4 passes per game.

Frankie de Jong is settling in Barcelona and has scored 2 times. He has become an important cog, starting in 21 games, more than Messi. It shows his importance for the club. The Dutchman has an average of 57.7 passes per game and 2 assists.

Gareth Bale is a good choice to use in midfield. Zidane has started him in big games this season and could start in the Clasico.

Forwards

La Liga leading goalscorers: 🔸Lionel Messi – 18

🔸Karim Benzema – 13

🔸Luis Suarez – 11

🔸Gerard Moreno – 10

🔸Angel Rodriguez – 10

🔸Roger Marti – 10 Messi needs 2 more to hit 20 and become the first player ever to do it for 12 consecutive seasons.#ElClasico is coming up👀 pic.twitter.com/cQNktT0X15 — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) February 22, 2020

Despite his fall out of form, Karim Benzema is Madrid’s best hope for a goal. The Frenchman has scored 13 goals and 6 assists while averaging 1.68 shots on target every 90 minutes. Benzema has also scored 9 times and assisted 6 times against FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi will be the man to watch in the Clasico. The Argentine can change any game in a blink of an eye. He has scored 18 goals, including 4 over the weekend. Furthermore, Messi is the highest scorer in Clasico’s with 26 goals.

Antoine Griezmann scored the away goal against Napoli, the only positive take away for Barcelona in Naples. The former Atletico Madrid man has 8 goals and 5 assists against Madrid from his time at Real Sociedad and ATM. e will look to open his El Clasico account on Sunday.

Dream11 Team Stats: RM vs BAR Dream11 Prediction