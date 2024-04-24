Rising Star: Sreeja Akula Surpasses Manika Batra to Become India’s No.1 TT Player

- Advertisement -

Commonwealth Games mixed doubles champion Sreeja Akula became India’s highest-ranked female table tennis player on Tuesday after reaching a career-best position of 38 in the latest ITTF rankings, overtaking Manika Batra. While Sreeja moved up a place, Manika, who had been India’s leading table tennis player for some time, dropped two places to 39 in the recent rankings update.

Sreeja, 25, has had a strong year, securing victories at the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi and WTT Feeder Beirut events in January and March, respectively, along with reaching the quarterfinals at the WTT Star Contender in Goa. In 2022, she achieved a gold medal in mixed doubles at the Commonwealth Games with Sharath Kamal.

Meanwhile, Yashaswini Ghorpade and Archana Kamath held their 99th and 100th positions in the latest rankings. On the men’s side, Sharath Kamal maintained his top rank among Indian players, sitting at 37, while G Sathiyan and Manav Thakar switched places, taking the 60th and 61st spots, respectively.

National champion Harmeet Desai, who was India’s highest-ranked player just a couple of months back, has fallen to the 64th position, indicating a continuing downward trend. India has already secured a spot in the team events for the Paris Olympics. The Table Tennis Federation of India will determine the two singles entries for both men’s and women’s singles by May 16, taking into account the world rankings on that date.

