Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsRising Star: Sreeja Akula Surpasses Manika Batra to Become India’s No.1 TT...
-- Advertisement --

Rising Star: Sreeja Akula Surpasses Manika Batra to Become India’s No.1 TT Player

Rising Star: Sreeja Akula Tops Manika Batra to Become India’s No.1 TT Player | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Commonwealth Games mixed doubles champion Sreeja Akula became India’s highest-ranked female table tennis player on Tuesday after reaching a career-best position of 38 in the latest ITTF rankings, overtaking Manika Batra. While Sreeja moved up a place, Manika, who had been India’s leading table tennis player for some time, dropped two places to 39 in the recent rankings update.

-- Advertisement --

Sreeja, 25, has had a strong year, securing victories at the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi and WTT Feeder Beirut events in January and March, respectively, along with reaching the quarterfinals at the WTT Star Contender in Goa. In 2022, she achieved a gold medal in mixed doubles at the Commonwealth Games with Sharath Kamal.

Meanwhile, Yashaswini Ghorpade and Archana Kamath held their 99th and 100th positions in the latest rankings. On the men’s side, Sharath Kamal maintained his top rank among Indian players, sitting at 37, while G Sathiyan and Manav Thakar switched places, taking the 60th and 61st spots, respectively.

-- Advertisement --

National champion Harmeet Desai, who was India’s highest-ranked player just a couple of months back, has fallen to the 64th position, indicating a continuing downward trend. India has already secured a spot in the team events for the Paris Olympics. The Table Tennis Federation of India will determine the two singles entries for both men’s and women’s singles by May 16, taking into account the world rankings on that date.

Sports Products | KreedOnAlso Read | Sports Products to Boost Athlete’s Performance


-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
MS Dhoni’s Dressing Room Drama Goes Viral; Annoyed By Cameraman | #CSKvsLSG
Next article
Indian Super League (ISL) Final to be Hosted at Top-Ranked Team’s Home Ground

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Bossaball: The Fusion Sport That’ll Get You Moving – All You Need to Know

Akshanda Chandel -
In the ever-evolving landscape of sports, where innovation is the key to capturing the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide, one...
Football

Indian Super League (ISL) Final to be Hosted at Top-Ranked Team’s Home Ground

Saiman Das -
The Indian Super League (ISL) announced on Tuesday that the final match for the 2023-24 season, set for May...
KreedOn Banter

MS Dhoni’s Dressing Room Drama Goes Viral; Annoyed By Cameraman | #CSKvsLSG

Saiman Das -
During the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at...
Football

Three-Sided Football: A Game of Triangles and Tactics

Akshanda Chandel -
Forget everything you know about football (or soccer, for some of you)! Today, we're diving into a mind-bending twist...
Cricket

Exploring The Top 10 Fastest Half-Centuries in IPL: Rapid Fire Innings

Sumit Malgotra -
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a really fun cricket tournament where teams play quick matches. People love the...
Cricket

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Captals vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction |...

KreedOn Network -
DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to witness Delhi Capitals locking horns...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019