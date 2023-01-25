Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is the only Indian in ICC's Test team of the year 2022

Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant only Indian in ICC’s Test team of the year 2022
Image Source- ICC Cricket
Wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant is the only Indian to be picked in the ICC Men’s Test team of 2022. ICC declared their list of the best Test team of the previous year and Rishabh Pant is the only Indian to feature.

Pant had a tremendous year as he scored 680 runs from 12 innings at an average of 61.81 and a strike rate of 90.90. He knocked two centuries and four fifties.

In Test Cricket, he smashed 21 sixes in 2022 while producing 6 stumpings and taking 23 catches.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, England’s Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes, Australian batting duo of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, and West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite, also made it into the team.

Australia’s Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and England’s James Anderson booked their places in the bowling department.

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer and young pacer Mohammed Siraj who found a place in the ICC ODI Team of 2022 captained by Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

  • ICC Test Team of 2022: Ben Stokes (c), Usman Khawaja, Kraigg Brathwaite, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant (wk), Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Lyon and James Anderson.
  • ICC ODI Team of 2022: Babar Azam (c), Travis Head, Shai Hope, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham (wk), Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa.
Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads

 

As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
