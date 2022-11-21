Rishabh Pant hugged Suryakumar from behind, uttered four-word praise | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Rishabh Pant hugged Suryakumar Yadav from behind and uttered four-word praise for Suryakumar during the post-match interview. During the interview, Pant walked in from behind, hugged Suryakumar, and was heard saying, “This is unbelievable innings.”

Suryakumar Yadav displayed a stellar performance in the second match of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Sunday. The number-one ranked T20I batsman in the world smashed an unbeaten 111 runs off 51-balls. India registered a score of 191 with Suryakumar’s century.

Suryakumar, in the post-match interview with Prime Video, said,

“In T20, a hundred is always special, but at the same time, it was really important for me to bat till the very end. Hardik was telling me to bat till the 18th or 19th over and get to a score of 185 or so. After the end of the 16th over, we had a chat about taking it deep. It was important to maximize the last few overs. Have been doing the same things over and over again, in the nets, and it’s just coming off for me.”

Pant managed to score merely six runs in 15 balls. However, Pant was stunned enough by Suryakumar’s performance to interrupt his post-match interview and hugged him from behind.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav also surpassed former skipper Virat Kohli in getting the maximum number of Player of the Match awards in T20Is. Kohli has been honored with the award six times so far. Suryakumar, on Sunday, got the seventh award to take the top spot among the Indian cricketers.

A well deserved Player of the Match award for @surya_14kumar as #TeamIndia win by 65 runs in the 2nd T20I 👏👏 Scorecard – https://t.co/OvmynDiyd8 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TuYSRsIIgQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2022

