Rishabh Pant Gets Green Light from BCCI For IPL 2024 | Shami, Prasidh Ruled Out

On Tuesday, the BCCI announced Rishabh Pant‘s fitness to participate as a wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), marking his return over a year after sustaining several injuries in a traumatic car accident.

Pant, a member of the Delhi Capitals squad, has completed a thorough rehabilitation process and is prepared to fulfill the dual responsibilities of wicketkeeping and batting in the tournament beginning on March 22. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami, a senior pacer for Gujarat Titans, has been sidelined from action since last year’s World Cup final, while Prasidh Krishna, representing Rajasthan Royals, will also miss out on the IPL 2024.

BCCI Said in a statement,

“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024”

Pant attended the Capitals’ table during last year’s IPL auction and has since been diligently focusing on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following the unfortunate incident. Suffering from a severe right knee injury necessitating ligament reconstruction surgery, along with a fractured wrist and ankle, Pant has demonstrated remarkable resilience in his recovery journey.

Shami is currently recuperating from an ankle surgery and is unlikely to return before September this year. Meanwhile, Krishna’s progress is under the observation of the BCCI medical team.