'I think you can recover well and good luck' – Rishabh Pant Expresses Regret After Batter Accidentally Hits Cameraman

Image Source: Getty
By Saiman Das
Rishabh Pant expressed sincere regret for accidentally hitting a cameraman during a match against GT. The DC captain hit a six that struck a cameraman named Debashish. When Pant learned about the incident, he felt remorseful. After the game, he spoke with DC coach Ricky Ponting and apologized to Debashish for the accident. The IPL’s official social media account shared a video in which Pant extended his apologies to the cameraman, explaining that it wasn’t intentional. He hoped for a speedy recovery and wished him well.

The league’s official Instagram account shared that a member of the BCCI Production Crew was struck during the Delhi Capitals versus Gujarat Titans match. Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals and the Player of the Match, had a heartfelt message for the injured cameraperson. Pant’s message has been well received by fans, following his outstanding performance that earned him the Player of the Match title against the Gujarat Titans.

The Indian cricketer faced a severe accident in December 2022, which kept him off the field until March 2024. He made his comeback during an IPL 2024 match against PBKS, and since then, the left-handed batter has shown signs of regaining his rhythm. In the last two victories for DC, Pant has been named Player of the Match, with both wins against GT.

