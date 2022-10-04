Rishabh Pant deflects the ball towards Rohit Sharma: Netizens react hysterically- KreedOn Banter

Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Rishabh Pant deflects the ball towards Rohit Sharma: Netizens react hysterically

By Sneha Ghosh
Rishabh Pant deflects the ball towards Rohit Sharma: Netizens react hysterically-KreedOn
Image Source- Latestly
Fans witness a hilarious incident when Rishabh Pant misses a catch and deflects the ball to Rohit Sharma’s stomach in India’s second T20I against South Africa at the Barshapara Stadium on Sunday. India put to bat first, and made a phenomenal score of 237/3 with the help of Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul’s outstanding performances.

However, amid South Africa’s first over of their batting, Rishabh Pant amuses the audience while diving to catch the ball but deflects it instead, hitting Rohit Sharma in the stomach. The netizens waste no time reacting to this hysterical moment by making hilarious remarks on Twitter while some started making memes out of the video.

Sneha Ghosh
