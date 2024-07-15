Ricky Ponting Steps Down as Head Coach of Delhi Capitals

- Advertisement -

Ricky Ponting steps down as head coach of the Delhi Capitals, as announced by the franchise on X on Saturday. The former Australian captain led the team for seven seasons, beginning in 2018.

During Ponting’s tenure, the Delhi Capitals experienced some of their most successful seasons, notably reaching the final in 2020 in the UAE.

After missing the playoffs in 2018, DC progressed to the latter stages of the competition in 2019, 2020, and 2021. They reached their first IPL final in 2020 but were defeated by the Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

However, after the 2021 season, DC’s performance declined, failing to make the playoffs in 2022, 2023, and 2024. In the 2024 IPL, DC finished sixth with an equal number of wins and losses (seven each). With a major auction approaching, the franchise decided to part ways with Ponting, as his seven-season bond did not secure a championship.

The Delhi Capitals are now actively searching for a new head coach ahead for the IPL 2025 mega auction. The coaching staff currently includes director of cricket Sourav Ganguly, assistant coach Pravin Amre, bowling coach James Hopes, and fielding coach Biju George.

