Ricky Ponting Dispels Long-Held Belief About His Iconic 2003 World Cup Final Bat

Former Australian cricket captain and current Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting debunked the myth surrounding his bat from the 2003 World Cup final ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. There had been speculation that Ponting’s bat, used during his explosive innings in the 2003 World Cup, contained a spring mechanism that allegedly boosted his performance.

However, in a video shared by Delhi Capitals on social media, Ricky Ponting explained the truth behind the bat he used during that World Cup final. The 49-year-old Ponting, one of the most formidable batsmen of his era, is currently head coach of Delhi Capitals and spoke at DP World’s Beyond Boundaries event, where cricket kits were distributed to young players in Delhi.

Ricky Ponting’s cricket career, which ended in 2012, included 71 international centuries—41 of them in Test matches. He is especially remembered for his unbeaten 140 in the 2003 World Cup final against India, where he decimated the Indian bowling attack led by Zaheer Khan, leading Australia to victory.

