New Milestone Touched! Rezoana Mallick sets new girls’ U16 400m National Record

West Bengal’s Rezoana Mallick broke more than a decade-old U16 girls’ 400m national record during the 4th National Open 400m Championships in Trivandrum, Kerala on Monday 6th March 2023.

National Record🚨#Athletics National Open 400m Championships Update☑️

West Bengal's Rezoana Mallick Heena sets new National Record in the Girls U16 400m event.

She clocked a time of 53.22 secs 🥳 & broke the record that was set over a decade ago.

With an impressive timing of 53.22s, Mallick bagged the U16 title. This milestone was better than U18 girls’ winner Khushi Sadana Umesh who clocked 56.18s and U20 girls’ winner Priya Mohan who clocked 53.55s. Its interesting to note that Rezoana Mallick is also coached by Arun Ajay – Priya Mohan’s coach.

Rezoana Mallick broke Anjana Thamke‘s national record of 54.57s which she made in October 2012. Such was Rezona’s supremacy in the under-16 girls category. Silver medalist Mansi Bharekar finished more than three seconds behind in 56.77s. Nethra M. bagged bronze medal in 57.66s.

