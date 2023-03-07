Tuesday, March 7, 2023
HomeNewsNew Milestone Touched! Rezoana Mallick sets new girls’ U16 400m National Record

New Milestone Touched! Rezoana Mallick sets new girls’ U16 400m National Record

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
New Milestone Touched! Rezoana Mallick sets new girls’ U16 400m National Record | KreedOn
Image Source- Sportstar
- Advertisement -

West Bengal’s Rezoana Mallick broke more than a decade-old U16 girls’ 400m national record during the 4th National Open 400m Championships in Trivandrum, Kerala on Monday 6th March 2023.

With an impressive timing of 53.22s, Mallick bagged the U16 title. This milestone was better than U18 girls’ winner Khushi Sadana Umesh who clocked 56.18s and U20 girls’ winner Priya Mohan who clocked 53.55s. Its interesting to note that Rezoana Mallick is also coached by Arun Ajay – Priya Mohan’s coach.

-- Advertisement --

Rezoana Mallick broke Anjana Thamke‘s national record of 54.57s which she made in October 2012. Such was Rezona’s supremacy in the under-16 girls category. Silver medalist Mansi Bharekar finished more than three seconds behind in 56.77s. Nethra M. bagged bronze medal in 57.66s.

Top 10 Best Nike Sports Shoes | KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the maximum performances

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Impact of sports tourism on local economies in India | Experience the excitement of sports tourism
Next article
RCB fans expressed disappointment via tweets after two defeats | Twitter Reactions

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
sachin tendulkar book- KreedOn

Top 5 Incidents from Sachin Tendulkar’s Autobiography | A Peek Into...

Sports 2.0
Top Next-Gen Young Cricketers Who Could Rule The Upcoming Decade- KreedOn

Top 14 Next-Gen Young Cricketers Who Could Rule The Upcoming Decade

Cricket
Suryakumar: "Maarne ka mood nahi ho raha yaar"- KreedOn

Suryakumar gets out after his hilarious remark: “Maarne ka mood hi...

KreedOn Banter
Indian cricketers on social media after BCCI Announced Squads- KreedOn

Indian cricketers posted obscure messages on social media after BCCI Announced...

KreedOn Banter