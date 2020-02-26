Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Revealed: This is when MS Dhoni returns to cricket action

MS Dhoni KreedOn
Credits: HT

Highlights

  • MS Dhoni will start his training session for CSK from March 3-4.
  • The revelation was made by CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan.
  • MSD has been out of action ever since India's defeat in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi final.

Former India Cricket team captain MS Dhoni will be back in action with the wicket-keeper batsman resuming practice for the upcoming Indian Premier League from March 3-4, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings Kashi Vishwanathan confirmed on Wednesday.

The CEO also announced that CSK’s training camp will commence only after March 19.

“Dhoni will start practising from 3rd or 4th March. Those who are available will join the practice with Dhoni. The official camp will commence after March 19,” Vishwanath was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Chennai Super Kings will begin their 2020 IPL campaign on March 29 with a mouthwatering fixture against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The first match of the tournament, it is also a replay of last season’s final.

Also Watch: Chahal gets emotional about MS Dhoni on NZ Tour

38-year-old Dhoni has been out of action for some time now. His last competitive cricket match was in the 2019 World Cup when India suffered an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Earlier this year, Dhoni failed to find a place for himself in the BCCI’s centrally contracted players list.

The Indian head coach Ravi Shastri then finally broke his silence about MS Dhoni’s return to the national side by revealing that the 38-year-old might well end his ODI career ‘soon’.

However, he went on to say that MSD will be in contention for the 2020 T20 World Cup if he manages to perform well in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us,” he said in an interview with CNN News 18, “He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career. So he will be left with T20, he will definitely play the IPL. One thing I know about Dhoni is that he will not impose himself on the team. But if he has a cracking IPL, well, then…”

“We will have to consider the person’s experience and form. They will bat in the number 5-6 position. If Dhoni plays well in IPL then he does put himself in contention.”

In the interview, the 57-year-old also echoed in on captain Virat Kohli’s criticism over ICC’s purported move for four-day Tests.

“Four day Test is nonsense,” he said. “If this goes on we may have limited-overs Tests. There is no need to tamper with five-day Tests. If at all they want to tamper then let the top six sides play five-day Tests and the next six be allowed to play four-day Tests. If you want preserve Tests then let the top six play more against each other. You have the shorter format to popularise the game.”

