Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Home Sports Cricket Reports: IPL might be held in these months in 2020

Reports: IPL might be held in these months in 2020

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
india cricket kreedon
Credits: cricadium

The coronavirus outbreak has seriously affected the world’s sporting industry. Several sporting global events have either been cancelled or are under clouds of being cancelled, at least for this year. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to completely bend the knees before COVID-19 terror.

While the likes of the Tokyo Olympics and Euro 2020 have been postponed to next year, the board is still looking to successfully host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And to do so, the BCCI is looking at the October-November window as well.

However, the reported move can only be successful if the ICC makes a decision of postponing the men’s T20 World Cup that would be scheduled to be held later in the year.

A BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Times of India that the talks have been going on ways to host the IPL in the October-November window.

“At present, there is a lockdown of borders and while Australia has said it is a potential six-month lockdown, things can change with an improvement in the scenario. The UK could follow the same pattern considering the spread of the pandemic.

“We are still to understand what the Indian government will decide with regards to closing the international borders. In such a scenario, the only window that looks safe is the October-November one. But again, that collides with the T20 World Cup.

“So, if the ICC does go ahead and decides to postpone the T20 World Cup due to the current scenario, only then we can look at the October-November window because even if a six-month border closedown is ordered by every country from, say, now, it ends by the start of October. But again, for that, the spread of the coronavirus needs to be stopped and things must come under human control. In short, there will have to be a lot of maths,” the official added.

“Again, it would be the last step for the ICC to push the T20 World Cup from 2020 to 2022 because there is no window in 2021. So, at the moment, it is all a bit too far-fetched, to be honest. But yes, the October-November window has been spoken about for the IPL, but a lot of external factors need to fall into place for that to become a reality.”

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleIt’s Official: Tokyo Olympics to be held on this date

RELATED ARTICLES

News

It’s Official: Tokyo Olympics to be held on this date

KreedOn Network -
The Tokyo Olympics organisers on Monday announced that the tournament’s opening ceremony would be held on July 23, 2021 — exactly 364 days after...
Read more
Cricket

COVID-19: Check out what cricketers are doing in isolation! [Video inside]

Warad Bhat -
The Coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown left everyone valuing the importance of freedom. While people around the world are using this time productively...
Read more
Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli gets fresh trim by wife Anushka Sharma

Warad Bhat -
As the world is in quarantine, non-essential services have been stopped. This includes hair cutting salons, shopping malls, etc. As a result, Indian skipper Virat...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Monkey Gate Controversy

Top 10 Biggest Cricket Scandals: From Ball Tampering to Match-Fixing

Indian test team KreedOn

All you need to know about Indian Test team against South...

Complete List Of Players In RCB And Pricing: Royal Challengers Bangalore...