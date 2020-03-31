Reports: IPL might be held in these months in 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has seriously affected the world’s sporting industry. Several sporting global events have either been cancelled or are under clouds of being cancelled, at least for this year. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to completely bend the knees before COVID-19 terror.

While the likes of the Tokyo Olympics and Euro 2020 have been postponed to next year, the board is still looking to successfully host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And to do so, the BCCI is looking at the October-November window as well.

However, the reported move can only be successful if the ICC makes a decision of postponing the men’s T20 World Cup that would be scheduled to be held later in the year.

A BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Times of India that the talks have been going on ways to host the IPL in the October-November window.

“At present, there is a lockdown of borders and while Australia has said it is a potential six-month lockdown, things can change with an improvement in the scenario. The UK could follow the same pattern considering the spread of the pandemic.

“We are still to understand what the Indian government will decide with regards to closing the international borders. In such a scenario, the only window that looks safe is the October-November one. But again, that collides with the T20 World Cup.

“So, if the ICC does go ahead and decides to postpone the T20 World Cup due to the current scenario, only then we can look at the October-November window because even if a six-month border closedown is ordered by every country from, say, now, it ends by the start of October. But again, for that, the spread of the coronavirus needs to be stopped and things must come under human control. In short, there will have to be a lot of maths,” the official added.

“Again, it would be the last step for the ICC to push the T20 World Cup from 2020 to 2022 because there is no window in 2021. So, at the moment, it is all a bit too far-fetched, to be honest. But yes, the October-November window has been spoken about for the IPL, but a lot of external factors need to fall into place for that to become a reality.”