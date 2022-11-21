Renedy Singh dreams of an academy in Manipur like ‘TFA”

- Advertisement -

Introduction

Renedy Singh does not need an introduction. One of India’s most aggressive midfielders of his time from Manipur represented India’s several leading clubs for 19 years and donned India shirts for a span of nine years, playing 72 matches for the senior national team and scoring 12 goals. After a brief stint with top Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia as the first Indian footballer to sign for a Bulgarian Club on loan from his ISL club Kerala Blasters in 2015, the 43-year-old midfielder said goodbye to his professional career and joined coaching. Apart from being the chief coach of Neroka FC, Renedy worked as assistant coach of ISL club Pune City FC under David Platt in 2015. Then he worked as an assistant coach in East Bengal in the ISL under Robbie Fowler and also worked as interim coach with the red-and-gold brigade in the ISL in 2021-22.

During this brief stint, Renedy Singh, an exceptional idea, took an unthinkable decision of fielding all 11 Indian footballers in East Bengal’s match against Jamshedpur FC where the red-and-gold conceded in the 88th minute. Renedy’s courageous decision proved on the day that an all India-XI can also fight equally against a team that consisted of five foreign footballers.

Influence of David Platt on Renedy Singh

Renedy who is all set to earn the Pro-License coaching degree, completing its third module already, expressed special gratefulness for David Platt, the former Manchester City coach who worked as the chief coach of Pune City FC in the ISL in 2015. Talking over the phone from Imphal, Renedy said,

“There was practically a big difference between Manchester City and Pune City FC. Still, Platt treated his coaching staff and the footballers, especially Indian footballers in such an impeccable way that I cannot forget. His man-management style was unique. Whatever I gained knowledge on the game and coaching techniques from him was simply unparalleled.”

However, Renedy admitted at the same time that he had gathered a lot on the game since the beginning of his career from all the other experienced coaches he had faced.

“I got Ranjan Chowdhury, then Mohammad Habib, P.K Banerjee sir in Tata Football Academy (TFA). Then Sukhvinder sir was there and selected me for the Indian team. I was only 19 years old at that time. Then I played under Stephen Constantine and then Bob Houghton for six years. I have learnt many things about the game from all these coaches. But Platt’s contribution to the development of my coaching is unparalleled,” said Renedy.

Renedy Singh: The Academy and Rejuvenation of Manipur Football

Renedy started football school in Imphal four years ago. The name of his school was Renedy Football School. More or less 300 kids had started training in the school. As the school grew gradually, Renedy said he was thankful to Classic Group of Hotels that came forward with financial assistance to take the school to the next level. So, with the name of the school changing to Classic Football Academy, two more centers around Imphal have begun. The number of kids starting from six years to 19 years, has increased from 300 to 450 and 120 talented boys are scouted by Renedy for its elite center. There are 10 coaches, assistant coaches, and even ball-boys. There are other infrastructural facilities also at the school.

But Renedy has more significant plans with his academy. He explained,

"We also have formed a club by the name of Classic Football Academy and now we are at the top of the first division in the Manipur football league. Winning our next match will steer us to the Manipur Premier League. I want this academy takes part in the I-League qualifiers in the name of Classic Football Academy. I can recollect that playing for TFA we defeated several heavyweight teams including East Bengal in different tournaments. I dream of making our Classic Football Academy as TFA was formed. I want all the talented young footballers to mature as professional footballers from our academy. They should not go to the country's other coaching schools."

Renedy Singh – On His Historic Decision as East Bengal coach

Renedy revealed that he had one foreign player available before the match against Jamshedpur FC and that prompted him to take such a decision of fielding an all-Indian eleven in the match. He explained,

“It was vivid that Indian footballers can also fight. They also have the physical strength and guts to fight neck-to-neck against foreign players. I do not mind the clubs bringing foreign coaches and foreign players to the ISL. But they also need to perform. Whereas Indian coaches, if they are recruited by any ISL club, will be put under the scanner and they have to prove in every match.”

Best Wish to the New President

Renedy who is the president of the Football Players Association of India (FPAI) gave his best wishes to the new AIFF president Kalyan Chowbe. Renedy said,

“We were roommates in TFA. We played together also. I feel, sitting on federation president’s chair, Kalyan and the new secretary Shaji Prabhakaran will take initiative for the betterment of Indian football.”

