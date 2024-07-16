‘Remember their faces’: Virat Kohli Sends Heartfelt Wishes to Indian Athletes for Paris Olympics

- Advertisement -

Virat Kohli, a prominent Indian cricket player, sends heartfelt wishes to Indian Athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics. He encourages them to support the athletes as they strive to reach the podium with unwavering determination at the upcoming Paris Games, starting July 26.

In a brief social media video featuring athletes like javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxer Nishant Dev, Kohli emphasized the need for India to be recognized as a significant contender in global sports.

Addressing Indian sports enthusiasts, he called on them to cheer for the 118 athletes aiming to surpass the country’s record of seven medals from the last Games in Tokyo.

According to PTI, most Indian athletes are currently training abroad and will head to Paris from their respective locations.

India’s medal prospects are particularly strong in shooting, badminton, wrestling, and boxing, alongside the high expectations for another podium finish from Chopra, who won a historic gold in javelin at the Tokyo Olympics.

