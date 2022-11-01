- Advertisement -

Reisangmei Vashum: Introduction

Reisangmei Vashum is a former Indian international footballer. He represented the Indian football team in the World Cup qualifying rounds in 2012. The attacking fielder from Manipur had also donned East Bengal shirts from 2010 to 2014, played 32 matches and also played for Goan premier club Churchill Brothers from 2008 to 2010, being one of the key members of the I-League champion Churchill Brothers. Vashum finally said goodbye to professional football in 2019 after playing for Manipur club TRAU FC in the I-League qualifiers.

The Significant Initiative

Reisangmei Vashum after having retired from professional football has taken a noble mission. He along with a couple of his footballer friends has bought the ownership rights of an old and traditional club of his birthplace, Ukhrul. The club is Ukhrul FC, but Vashum and his co-owners have now concentrated on building up a proper residential school. They have already started coaching the kids. Talking over the phone from Ukhrul, Vashum said,

“Here in Ukhrul, most of the kids are coming from financially poor families. Most parents do not believe that their sons can earn by playing football in the future. We already have started providing financial assistance for the 30 selected boys. Now, around 60 boys have currently been training at our academy under the four coaches including me. We have different age groups starting from under-10 to under-15.”

The effort to convince parents also

-- Advertisement --

Along with training the kids, Vashum said they often make interactions with the parents of their trainees also. He added,

“We often call their parents for interaction. We try to convince them that nowadays football can also become someone’s bread and butter. Our club Ukhrul FC will probably start participating in the state league next year. I have plans to groom the boys till they reach 15 years and then the talented boys can be promoted to our senior team.”

Reisangmei Vashum: The Memory

Vashum still remembers his happy days with Churchill Brothers and East Bengal. He said,

“I can still remember my first goal scored for Churchill Brothers in the I-League against Mumbai FC. We were trailing. I struck the goal in the 70th minute and the team was able to draw the match.”

-- Advertisement --

Recollecting his sweet memory with the red-and-gold brigade Vashum also said,

“I have not forgotten my first year with East Bengal in 2009-10 when my all-important goal defeated Mohun Bagan in the final to win Federation Cup. This apart, we also won Kolkata Premier League and historic IFA Shield in 2012.” -- Advertisement --

The Influence of Penn Orji

Reisangmei Vashum did not hesitate to convey that Penn Orji, the Nigerian midfielder, was his favorite footballer. He said,

“Penn is the best midfielder I have seen in India, and during my career with East Bengal, I learned a lot from him. Now, I apply those techniques, and training procedures while teaching the kids at my academy.”

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Bhavina Patel has a sole mission to win a gold medal in Paris Olympics

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport