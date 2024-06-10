Reetika Hooda Shines: Grabs Silver at Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series 2024

- Advertisement -

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda claimed the silver medal in the women’s 76kg category at the 2024 Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial wrestling tournament in Budapest, Hungary.

Reetika won three out of her four matches, with her only defeat coming from Colombia’s Tatiana Renteria, who took home the gold medal. Genesis Reasco Valdez of Ecuador secured the bronze.

Reetika started her tournament with an impressive 8-0 victory over former world champion Justina Di Stasio from Canada. In her subsequent match against Tatiana Renteria, Reetika maintained a lead for most of the bout but ultimately lost 2-3 in the final moments.

She bounced back in the following rounds, triumphing over two-time champion Zaineb Sghaier of Tunisia with a score of 7-0. In the final round, the Indian wrestler secured her silver medal by defeating Genesis Reasco Valdez 4-0.



Paris 2024-bound wrestler, Reetika Hooda, showcased her remarkable skills and determination to secure a well-deserved silver medal. She faced a tough opponent, Tatiana from Colombia, and after a fiercely contested match, Reetika narrowly missed gold with a VPO score of 3-2. pic.twitter.com/xjqv0M4rkL — KreedOn (@kreedonworld) June 10, 2024

On Friday, Indian wrestlers Anshu Malik and Antim Panghal each claimed silver medals in the women’s 53kg and 57kg categories, respectively, at the Budapest wrestling ranking series. Anshu was defeated 1-12 by China’s Hong Kexin, while Antim Panghal lost 0-4 to Sweden’s Jonna Malmgren.

