Saturday, July 20, 2024
Real Madrid Kicks Off Football Academies in India
Real Madrid Kicks Off Football Academies in India

Real Madrid Kicks Off Football Academies in India! | KreedOn
Image Source: Chromethemer
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
The Real Madrid Foundation has announced the launch of their football program across India starting in August 2024. This initiative follows Barcelona FC’s recent decision to close their football academies in the country. In collaboration with Conscient Sports, the Real Madrid Foundation will assume control of these football academies in India, continuing to train young footballers.

Operations will begin in the National Capital Region of Delhi, as well as in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune, encompassing approximately 30 academies. These academies aim to become centers of football excellence, initially offering top-tier training to around 4,500 aspiring players.

Named La Fabrica, Real Madrid’s football academy has produced some of the world’s top football talent. This includes the stars like Raul and Iker Casillas.

The coaching staff from Real Madrid will include coaches licensed by the Asian Football Confederation and the AIFF. They will be trained in Real Madrid’s methodologies and certified by the Spanish club.

These coaches will be supported by technical directors from Real Madrid, who hold UEFA Pro licenses. These directors will oversee the academies and ensure that training standards align with Real Madrid’s methods.

Real Madrid plans to gradually extend its academies to additional cities and improve their training facilities in the coming years.

The arrival of Real Madrid in India will benefit numerous aspiring footballers. Especially to those who were left without options after FC Barcelona decided to close their academies in the country in July 2024.

